'Make more Italians', says Elon Musk as star guest at PM's political conference cnn

Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and owner of X (formerly Twitter), speaks at the Atrezu conference in Rome, Italy, on Saturday.

Rome CNN –

Elon Musk was the star guest this year at the annual conference organized by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

He arrived in Rome with one of his 11 children to preach the value of reproduction against the backdrop of an ice-skating rink and an ancient castle.

Italy has the lowest birth rate in the world, and Musk urged the crowd to pay special attention to the Meloni government’s efforts to “create more Italians to save Italian culture.”

Meloni has been a staunch opponent of surrogacy, which is criminalized in Italy, but there was no mention of Musk’s recent children born through surrogacy.

The owner of Had given.

Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on stage during the Atrezu political meeting organized by young militants from Italy’s right-wing party Brothers of Italy.

Meloni sat in the front row, taking photos of Musk, whom she had personally invited. Meloni founded the Atrezu Conference in 1998, named after a character from the 1984 film “The NeverEnding Story.”

Meloni is a fan of fantasy and has been vocal about her love of JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and during her youth, she attended the Hobbit Camp, a camp for young right-wingers founded by the fascist Movimento Social Italiano. Were done. Politicians like themselves.

“Lord of the Rings” is often described as a pillar of Italy’s post-fascist far-right parties.

Meloni told , “I think Tolkien can say better than us what conservatives believe.” “I don’t consider ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to be fantasy,” she said.

In addition to Bannon, previous headliners have included Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán.

This year, Santiago Abascal, a member of the Spanish populist party Vox, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also addressed the conservative crowd, in addition to Musk, who was interviewed by an Italian journalist on Saturday morning.

Marie-Laure Messana/AFP/Getty Images

The meeting was held in the Castel Sant’Angelo, which is connected to Vatican City by a high wall and was built in 135 AD as the mausoleum of the Emperor Hadrian, before the Papal State used it as a fortress. Had taken possession.

The site, Castell Sant’Angelo, was built in 135 AD as the mausoleum of the Emperor Hadrian, before the Papal State took it over as a fortress. It is connected to Vatican City by a high wall where the Pope uses a walkway to avoid attacks on the Vatican.

It is now a public museum and the nearby square is undergoing renovation, which has made the entire area look more like a construction zone than a political event, with portable toilets and cranes visible through the fence.

During his interview, Musk focused on the “woke mind virus” that he said was engulfing the US and described it as “nasty” and warned that it was heading towards Italy.

When asked about international companies investing in Italy, he said that it has become difficult due to Italy’s low birth rate.

He also talked about the future as a “multi-planetary species” and the benefits of legal immigration – if, he said, immigrants are hard-working and able to add something to society.

Irregular immigration is one of the biggest political issues in Italy, with more than 153,000 people arriving in Italy by sea so far this year.

“If it is illegal immigration and there is no filter, how do you know who is coming?” he asked to loud applause from the crowd.

When asked about his recent comments in which he told advertisers who had left X He refused to get involved, but said Disney had a “woke mind virus”, asking the question, “What would Walt Disney think about Disney today?”

Musk also said that artificial intelligence is “the biggest inflection point since Homo sapiens”, adding that “artificial intelligence will be a new species.”

He outlined the threats to humanity and said he supports some regulatory control of AI.

“Birth rate is one of them, another is nuclear war, then AI is an existential risk, we need to be careful with the advent of AI, but it is very much a double-edged sword, AI is the magical genie,” he said, “The magical genie The story doesn’t usually turn out that well, so be careful what you wish for.”

Source: amp.cnn.com