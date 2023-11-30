Remember when the wildest thing in the crypto community was a cute dog and a poorly drawn frog? Fast forward to today, and AI has taken the lead in moving toward the absurd. Welcome to the “Make It More” era, where your wildest fantasies are more than met – they are ridiculously exceeded.

Here’s how it works: AI, our new creative friend, can churn out art that makes Dali look realistic. So put it to work, ask ChatGPT to enhance an initial, often innocuous image, and it does so with gusto. Then ask again. and then. Do you want a happy dog? Pay it forward until you get an ecstatic cosmic canine. A spicy bowl of ramen? How about one that’s so hot it’s setting the universe on fire?

It’s more than just pushing pixels—it’s a glimpse into how AI works to fulfill our desires. People are turning ChatGPIT into their overzealous friend who brings a live elephant when you ask for help to take your party to the next level.

decrypt We didn’t want to be left behind, so we put on our lab coats and did our own research. We started with Bitcoin bullishly. Do you feel under control? Not for long.

Images created by decrypting using Dall-E 3

We asked for more “speed” and boy, did AI deliver. it made a bull more speed Every time—until things got too weird for the AI.

“Creating an image that is even more optimistic may be challenging, as the final presentation has already pushed the boundaries of bullish symbolism with a giant, super-muscular bull,” it opined. But still, it gave us a pretty bullish Bitcoin. It was challenging to go beyond this, it said.

But challenge is the middle name of AI. We kept asking for more.

feedback? fastest Bull ever, one that would make Wall Street tremble. It was “an unimaginable, omnipresent depiction of the bullishness for Bitcoin, envisioned as a cosmic, divine bull that transcends all known dimensions and realities.” Talk about bull market optimism!

Image created by decrypting using Dall-E 3

The “Make It More” phenomenon is particularly interesting because it appears to be one of the original meme trends of the AI ​​community and culture. It is a unique, self-sustaining loop where the specifics and capabilities of AI art creation tools are both the medium and the message.

So, Crypto Degens have their Peps, Genzers have their weird TikTok dances, and AI people have their ridiculous “Make It More” creations.

We’ve gone from using technology to create memes to using a new technology to shape a new community – a community that has its own jokes, norms, and now, memes. This is the digital equivalent of creating a new language, with AI at the core of the terminology.

After all, sometimes for us humans, “more” is just… more. But when you deal with AI, the term is really a recipe for some unforgettable creations.

