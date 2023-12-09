©Shutterstock.com

In an age of economic uncertainty, saving money or having extra cash to spend as you wish may seem like a pipe dream. Necessities like housing and health care have become unaffordable for many people in recent years, and it’s becoming harder to work out the math amid rising prices. However, the extra hustle can provide many people with the extra income they need to get ahead.

How to Get Free Money: 15 Proven Ways

In the past year, 40% of Americans took on a side gig, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. Given the falling personal savings rate in the US, even more people may work a second job in 2024

Yet some additional programs require much longer time commitments to earn good money. For example, according to Salary.com, the average Uber driver makes $19 per hour. Although this can vary depending on many factors, on average this means you would need to drive more than five hours per night to earn $100, and if you already have a full-time job, this may not be possible. It is possible

There are some side hustles, however, that may enable you to earn a higher hourly rate – especially those that can be billed as a flat rate, thus increasing your rate as you become more skilled. Earn a higher effective hourly rate. Some can even let you earn passive income, like starting a blog that generates income from affiliate marketing.

If you’re looking for a more straightforward way to earn an extra $100 before you go to bed, consider the following other programs. Some of these are more immediate ways to make money, while others require a little more upfront work, but can still be reliable ways to earn extra income overnight.

1) Write freelance articles

A talented writer can make money almost instantly by finding gigs on sites like Upwork or scouring social media posts for freelance work. As you build your skills and your portfolio, you can find writing positions that pay $100+ per article, many of which you can do in just a few hours a night. You can find writing work in other fields, too, like creating ebook or website copy.

2) Edit photos/videos

Using photo and/or video editing skills is another way to generate income after a long workday. These gigs can be competitive in the online marketplace, but you can still find some with relatively high hourly rates, like helping photographers retouch and organize photos, or assisting small business owners by editing video content. to do. Build direct relationships with customers and differentiate your services with your creativity, and you can easily make $100 before you go to sleep.

3) Social Media Work

There are many businesses and influencers who need help managing their social media channels, and as a social media manager you can use a variety of skills to make money on your schedule. For example, you may be good at writing LinkedIn copy, creating Facebook ads, or using analytics skills to identify ways to help a business grow on social media. With the right clients and skills, you can easily make $100 or more a night – or even an hour. Entry-level freelance social media managers can charge $20-$50 per hour, while senior-level managers can charge $100-$150 per hour.

4) Teach English Online

Even if you don’t speak another language – although it might help – you can make money teaching English online. Since you may have clients from all over the world, time zones may align so you can set your schedule to work at night.

English language tutors can make good money, especially those who speak more than one language and who find their own clients rather than going to the market: “I make anywhere from $144-$360 per 45-60 minute session Huh,” said Reddit user el_maestro12345. “What helped me was to gain a lot of experience abroad and build a strong network, which resulted in some good opportunities.”

It is also possible to develop passive income by creating language resources such as video courses that can be sold to multiple customers, although this may take additional time and skill.

5) Design the website

If you’re skilled at coding and have a good eye for visual composition, you can easily make $100 or more at night doing similar work like designing websites, or creating landing pages. It can be difficult to compete on marketplaces like Upwork, but if you have experience, you can definitely find clients paying $100 or more per hour. You can also network on your own to find high-paying work, or network through a marketing agency that needs freelancers to help their clients with website maintenance.

6) Computer Repair

Finally, a good way to make money at night is computer repair work, in which customers drop off a faulty device during the day and you fix it overnight. Individuals and businesses often need computer services after hours, especially when damage occurs unexpectedly during a project and against a deadline. In such cases, you may be able to charge a premium for your emergency work.

Find the right side gig for you

As these examples indicate, there are many ways to make extra money at night, some of which don’t require you to leave your house at all. But it’s important to note that just because a side gig works well for others doesn’t mean it will work well for you.

For example, some people excel in the cleaning business while others lose money on upfront costs. Some people get photo and video editing jobs quickly, while others can’t find the right clients. There are many variables in the game, and it is important to remember that success is not guaranteed. However, if you focus on what you’re good at (and what you’re willing to work hard at improving), you can increase your chances of developing a successful side hustle and Can get an extra $100.

Source: finance.yahoo.com