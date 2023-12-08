Major US venture capital a16z announces “9 Virtual Currency Trends Expected in 2024”

Trend forecast for 2024

On the 6th, major US VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced a list of trends it expects to see in the crypto asset (virtual currency) sector next year. Nine items were mentioned, including decentralization, artificial intelligence (AI) and improving customer experience.

Just a few things we’re excited about in crypto (2024): → Entering a new era of decentralization

→ Resetting the future UX

→Rise of the modular tech stack

→AI + blockchain come together

→ Play to Earn becomes Play and Earn

→ When AI becomes a gamemaker,… pic.twitter.com/fiL4Eahwuy – a16z crypto (@a16zcrypto) 6 December 2023

What we are expecting in the next year (in the crypto sector):

A new era of decentralization

Resetting the UX of the future (user experience)

Rise of the modular technology stack

Fusion of AI and Blockchain

“Play to earn” has now become “Play and earn”

Cryptocurrency Offers Guarantee When AI Becomes Game Creator

Formal verification becomes less formal

NFTs will become ubiquitous brand assets

SNARK becomes mainstream

A new era of decentralization has arrived

Miles Jennings, general counsel and head of decentralization at a16z, said that decentralization is “a tool that enables democratization of systems” and “gives users more choice and ownership.” Insisted.

He points out that decentralization has been difficult to achieve at scale until now, but thanks to Web3’s “live laboratory” over the past few years, many best practices for decentralization have emerged.

It states that it includes a “decentralized model that can support applications with rich functionality” and a “DAO (Autonomous Decentralized Organization) method that adopts Machiavellian principles to design more effective decentralized governance.” Did.

As these models evolve, we should soon see unprecedented levels of decentralized collaboration, operational capabilities, and innovation.

better user experience

Eddie Lazarin, Chief Technology Officer of a16z Crypto, explains that the UX (user experience) of cryptocurrencies has basically not changed much since 2016 and is too complex for mass adoption. ,

However, as developers are actively testing and deploying new tools, he said “the next year is likely to see a reset of the front-end UX (user experience) of crypto.”

One such tool is Passkey, which makes it easy to simultaneously log into apps and websites on a user’s device. Unlike passwords, which may be insecure, passkeys are encrypted and generated automatically.

Other features include programmable and easy-to-manage smart accounts, wallets embedded in apps, multi-party computation (MPC) that allows signature signing without a third party managing the user’s keys, And the user has referred to Advanced PRC (Remote Procedure Call). Anticipates customer needs and fills in the blanks.

AI and Blockchain

Currently, training and running AI (artificial intelligence) models is limited to large technology companies, but a16z argues that blockchain technology has the potential to democratize AI innovation. there is.

By leveraging cryptography, “we can create multi-party, global, permissionless markets,” where “everyone can compute and create new datasets for anyone who needs them.” “You can contribute by providing something to the network and get paid for it.”

As society becomes inundated with AI-generated information, there are concerns about things like deepfakes, but blockchain technology can also be used to track and address the provenance of online content.

Additionally, in the case of games where AI generates elements, there should be a way to ensure that the game creator has reliable neutrality. Investment partner Kara Wu argued that it could contribute by providing the potential for “fines reform.”

NFT as a brand asset

a16z predicts that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will become popular as digital brand assets across various companies and communities. This is largely due to improvements in NFT transaction environments such as storage wallets and L2 blockchains over the past year.

NFTs and collectibles Loyalty programs using NFT collectibles have already been developed, but future possibilities include use cases to provide personalized experiences for customers and act as a bridge between them and real products. Introduced.

SNARK becomes mainstream

SNARK (Short Non-Interactive Logic of Knowledge) is a type of cryptographic technique that can be used to verify calculations without revealing the underlying data.

Sam Ragsdale, investment engineer at a16z, believes that recent advances have made SNARKs “easier to use,” easing the cost and scalability challenges of using blockchain.

Potential use cases include upgrading Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices and embedding content authenticity and change data in media editing software.

Source: ourbitcoinnews.com