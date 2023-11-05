Major US banks faced deposit delays

Several major US banks faced outages on Friday due to processing problems, causing delays in deposits for customers.

The affected institutions included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, Truist and US Bank.

The Federal Reserve said on its website that a processing problem at its private sector Automated Clearing House Operator had resulted in “some data elements in many ACH entries becoming ambiguous.” According to the alert, those items “could not be processed by depository financial institutions” due to the problem.

“All Federal Reserve financial services are operating normally,” the Federal Reserve said in the afternoon.

Clearing House spokesman Greg McSweeney told Fox Business that it “encountered an ACH processing issue that impacted less than 1% of daily ACH volume in the United States.”

The clearinghouse that runs the payments network EPN has been reported by the Federal Reserve as having experienced the problem. According to its website, EPN “handles essentially half of US commercial ACH volume”.

“TCH is working with the financial institutions whose customers have been affected,” McSweeney added.

Bank of America told its customers that their accounts will remain safe.Getty Images

“A system issue affected ACH debits and credits sent to us, as well as other banks,” a Chase spokesperson told Fox Business. “The originators of these deposits are working to resend the payment files and we will post them as soon as possible.”

Bank of America said in a message to customers that “your accounts will remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received.”

Wells Fargo referred McSweeney’s statement to Fox Business; The bank said on Twitter that its “technical teams are aware and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Truist and US Bank did not respond to FOX Business’ requests for comment.

