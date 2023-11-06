Major student loan forgiveness deadline nears, but it could be extended

US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth , [+] Beach, Delaware, on November 4, 2023. A key deadline for Biden student loan forgiveness is next month. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP) (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

A very important student loan forgiveness deadline is approaching. Borrowers who want to qualify for loans for student loan relief or loan forgiveness may only have a few more weeks to take action.

But due to the timing of this deadline relative to the full implementation of a separate student loan repayment program, as well as ongoing loan servicing problems, there is a distinct possibility that the Biden administration could push back this important date. Here’s what borrowers should know.

The student loan forgiveness deadline is approaching

Through a program called IDR Account Adjustment, borrowers can have previous loan tenure count toward the 20 or 25 years required to qualify for student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans. Historically, only time spent in an IDR plan could count toward loan forgiveness. But under account adjustment, some previous periods of moratorium and forbearance can also be counted along with other previous periods of repayment. Already, hundreds of thousands of borrowers have received student loan forgiveness under this initiative.

These past loan periods can potentially be credited for loan forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program for a period of qualifying non-profit or government employment.

Importantly, the period before loan consolidation can be counted toward loan forgiveness under the adjustment. This is notable because under previous program rules, consolidation would wipe out a borrower’s PSLF and IDR progress and reset their repayment term. Under the IDR Account Adjustment, borrowers can not only retain their previous IDR and PSLF payments, but they can actually maximize them, as the Department of Education is introducing a new direct loan with the highest number of PSLF and IDR payments in history. Consolidation will accumulate debt. The number of underlying loans included in that consolidation.

Many Direct Loan borrowers will automatically receive the student loan forgiveness credit as part of the IDR account adjustment. But those who have business-owned FFEL loans and other non-Direct loans, and those who have varying repayment histories on their loans and who want to max out their IDR or PSLF credit, may be eligible for federal Direct Loans until December 31, 2023. Consolidate your loans through the program – in less than nine weeks from now.

Missing the consolidation deadline could have big consequences for student loan forgiveness

Borrowers with pre-existing PSLF and IDR credit who consolidate their loans after December 31, 2023 may hold a surprise. Since the IDR account adjustment is a temporary initiative, the rules will revert to the current rules rather than the temporary flexibility provided by the adjustment.

For PSLF borrowers, this means new rules effective July 1 will govern new consolidation loans after the IDR account adjustment deadline has passed. Under these new rules, starting in 2024, borrowers who consolidate loans with existing PSLF credits will receive Weighted average of that PSLF credit on the new Direct Consolidation Loan. This is much better than before, whereby consolidation would erase all PSLF credits. But it is not as generous as the account adjustments it offers.

For borrowers pursuing a 20- or 25-year IDR loan forgiveness credit, it gets more complicated. President Biden’s new SAVE plan – a more affordable IDR option – has a similar “weighted average” feature for borrowers who consolidate their loans with different amounts of IDR credits to enroll in SAVE. But only some elements of SAVE are in effect right now; Other parts of the new plan won’t go into effect until July 1, 2024. The Department has not clarified whether borrowers who consolidate their loans between Those enrolling in SAVE between December 31, 2023 and July 1, 2024 will lose all of their pre-existing IDR credits (which was the case under the previous rules), or will receive a weighted average of those credits.

Due to this confusion, it is possible that the Biden administration may extend the consolidation deadline for IDR account adjustments to July 1, 2024, to avoid problems associated with direct loan consolidation during this interim period.

Loan payment and funding problems, causing delays in student loan forgiveness

Meanwhile, the federal student loan system is plagued by widespread problems that include miscalculated payments, billing irregularities and delays in the implementation of student loan forgiveness initiatives. The Department of Education is aware of these issues and officials have announced steps to address them, such as waiving interest, suspending billing and extending loans to borrowers seeking student loan forgiveness.

However, these widespread problems show no signs of improvement. Given the problems borrowers are currently facing due to getting caught up in the confusing web of student loan repayment and forgiveness programs, it is possible that the Department of Education may expand its settlement and IDR account adjustment benefits. May exercise settlement rights, including time limits for consolidation.

What borrowers need to know about loan forgiveness under account adjustment

For now, keep in mind that the December 31, 2023 deadline remains in place for direct loan consolidations involving IDR account adjustments. The Education Department has not publicly indicated whether the deadline will be extended. As a result, borrowers who are attempting student loan forgiveness under adjustment and need to qualify or consolidate to maximize benefits should be prepared to do so before that date.

Borrowers should carefully review the Department of Education’s detailed guidance on IDR account adjustments, and check that page regularly for further updates.

