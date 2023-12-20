Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announcement: Could This Be a Catalyst for a SHIB Bull Run?

TL;DR

The second largest memecoin by market capitalization – Shiba Inu – has again managed to make headlines and grab the attention of crypto participants. This time, the news is not related to the price of the token, but to a partnership project with web based company D3.

Specifically, the Shiba Inu worked closely with the unit In an effort to secure the .shib top-level domain. Thus, the Memecoin project became one of the first decentralized ecosystems to collaborate with D3 in launching such a feature through the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.

Organizations including Ethereum Name Service already offer crypto users the ability to create human-readable names representing addresses on the Ethereum blockchain. Those types of innovations improve the identification of one’s wallet and help prevent certain errors.

Shiba Inu now wants to go deeper and become the first crypto domain to spread into the mainstream internet. The partnership with D3 aims to make SHIB applications for top-level domains as interesting as possible.

This collaboration comes less than a week after Shitoshi Kusama (Shiba Inu’s anonymous lead developer) and Lucie (Shiberium’s marketing strategist) made a “huge announcement” and hinted at a year-end surprise for XRP Legion.

Despite the big news, SHIB price has failed to move north, falling by 3% in the last 24 hours (according to data from CoinGecko). On the other hand, the asset is up more than 10% on a weekly basis.

