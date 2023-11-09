Dublin, November 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Fluorochemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global fluorochemicals market exhibits significant growth with a size of US$23.1 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a strong growth rate, reaching US$31.0 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028 .

Fluorochemicals: Versatile Chemical Compounds with Diverse Applications

Fluorochemicals are chemical compounds that contain fluorine and provide effective repellency against aqueous and oil-based substances. They play an important role in removing water, soil and oil particles from various surfaces like metals, papers, carpets and clothes. These versatile compounds are instrumental in the production of abrasion, chemical and fire resistant polymers, which are used in non-stick cookware, grease-resistant pizza boxes, aircraft hydraulic fluids and breathable rain jackets.

Additionally, fluorochemicals serve as additives in recording media, firearms, conveyor chains, and lubricants for combustion engines. They find wide applications worldwide in industries including electronics, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, construction, personal care and pharmaceuticals.

Key Trends Driving the Growth of Fluorochemicals Market

Several key trends are driving the growth of the fluorochemicals market:

Growing demand in semiconductor and electronics: The increasing use of plasma etching in semiconductors and light bulbs to enhance their properties has increased the demand for fluorochemicals. They are also essential in the production of flat display panels and plastics such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Developments in Construction and HVAC Industry: Increasing construction activities as well as demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology from the global construction industry have contributed to the growth of the market. Refrigeration in the Food and Beverages (F&B) Industry: The F&B industry’s need for refrigeration to conveniently store food products has positively impacted the market. Healthcare Industry Applications: Fluorochemicals are used in various healthcare applications including medical implants due to their high biocompatibility, thereby creating growth opportunities in the healthcare sector. Automotive industry: The increasing use of aluminum in the automotive sector is increasing the demand for fluorochemicals.

key market segments

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global fluorochemicals market:

Breakup by type:

fluorocarbon

fluoroelastomers

fluoropolymer

inorganic

Other

Breakup by app:

Surfactants

propellant

aluminum production

soft

automobile

agricultural chemicals

Other

Breakup by last use:

Electrical and Electronics

petrochemicals

chemicals

aerospace

Other

Division by region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the fluorochemicals industry includes major players such as 3M Company, AGC Inc., Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd. and others. These companies are driving innovation and growth in the market.

Key questions answered in this report

This report addresses important questions about the global fluorochemicals market:

What is the current size of the global fluorochemicals market? What is the expected growth rate of the market by 2023-2028? What factors are driving the market growth? How has COVID-19 impacted the fluorochemicals market? What are the market segments based on type and application? Which sectors are the key players focusing on? Who are the key companies shaping the global fluorochemicals market?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 140 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $23.1 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $31 billion compound annual growth rate 5.0% Area covered global

