October 23, 2023


The town of Candor received official notice August 7 that Klaussner Home Furnishings will permanently cease operations and lay off all employees. According to the notice, 884 positions will be eliminated in North Carolina with 58 of those located at the Candor plant. Asheboro and Randolph counties are facing 826 layoffs. The company expects layoffs to be complete and operations to end by August 21. Candor officials publicly read the announcement at the end of Candor’s August town board meeting.

Since its founding in 1963, Klaussner has been a major employer in both Randolph and Montgomery counties. The company was headquartered in Asheboro where most of its plants were located. According to the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, Klaussner was the third-largest employer in Randolph County.

