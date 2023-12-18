Following reward payouts, all non-fungible tokens (NFTs) stolen from Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) have been recovered on peer-to-peer trading platform NFT Trader.

A security firm working in the Web3 space reported the successful recovery of 36 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and 18 Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a well-coordinated effort of its team, which Did extra work. Hours on weekends.

36 BAYC and 18 MAYC NFTs recovered

The hack, which occurred on December 16, resulted in the loss of approximately $3 million worth of NFTs. The attacker communicated via public messages in which he falsely implicated another user in the initial exploit and demanded ransom payment for the NFT, mentioning, “I came here to pick up the leftovers.”

The attacker then offered to return the tokens to the victims after paying a ransom of 3 ETH per bored app and 0.6 ETH per mutant app. However, in a bizarre turn of events, they returned the staked Bored Ape to a user with 31 ETH and their owners while retaining the ApeCoin rewards.

Within a day, a community effort led Approximately $267,000 worth of assets were successfully recovered by Boring Security, a non-profit Web3 security project funded by AppCoin.

“All the 36 BAYC and 18 MAYC held by the exploiter are now in our possession. We sent him 10% of the minimum value of the collection as a reward. We will work with affected victims to get them back to them free of charge. Right after this coffee break…Victims, please open a ticket in our discord and please be patient.

The recovery was facilitated by the payment of a 120 ether reward by Greg Solano, co-founder of Era Labs, the creator of both the BAYC and MAYC NFT collections.

According to Fubar, the pseudonymous founder of Delegate, the vulnerability allowed Multicalling in external contracts came to light after a “bad upgrade” earlier this month. This enabled the unauthorized transfer of NFTs from their owners, resulting from previously granted trading permissions. Fubar noted that unless the permissions were revoked, there was a risk of NFTs being stolen once again.

Apart from NFT Trader hack, reports Additional breaches that resulted in the loss of Cool Cats and Squiggles from user wallets came to light.

NFT market resurgence

The NFT market has suffered a massive decline this year, which has been compounded by hacking incidents. However, investors remain optimistic about the sector.

The Web3 division of Japanese messaging app LINE successfully raised $140 million, with the immediate focus on integrating mobile-enabled NFT platform DOSI with LINE’s existing NFT marketplace, LINE NFT.

Meanwhile, MetaGood, another NFT marketplace, secured $5 million in seed funding led by Sora Ventures. MetaGood’s Osura marketplace is one of many competing for market share in Bitcoin ordinal trading.

Additionally, 1kx led a $3 million Series A funding round for nftperp, an NFT perpetual futures exchange that enables investors to take long or short positions on popular NFT collectibles at their lowest prices.

Source: cryptopotato.com