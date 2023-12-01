Major new features and innovations in EDB Postgres 16

PostgreSQL 16, the latest major release of your favorite open source RDBMS, sets new standards for database management, data replication, system monitoring, and performance optimization. Like clockwork, EnterpriseDB (EDB), a leading contributor to the PostgreSQL code and leading provider of Postgres databases for enterprises, has unveiled its latest portfolio release for Postgres 16.1.

The milestone EDB Postgres 16 portfolio release integrates key advancements from PostgreSQL 16, further demonstrating EDB’s dedication to the Postgres community and driving innovation in this technology. Let’s take a look at the key features added in the EDB Postgres 16 Portolio release.

Performance and Scalability Enhancements

The new release claims significant improvements in parallel processing and faster query execution, enhancing Postgres’ position as a sophisticated open-source database. These enhancements are set to benefit enterprises by facilitating more efficient data processing and quicker response times, which are critical in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Advanced Security Features

Security EDB takes the lead in Postgres 16, with the introduction of flexible cryptographic key support and enhancements to Transparent Data Encryption (TDE), which has been updated to provide options for both AES-128 and AES-256 encryption. This allows customers to select AES-128 for scenarios where performance and energy efficiency are priorities, and AES-256 for instances where compliance with regulatory standards or achieving the highest level of security is necessary.

Adding privilege analysis further strengthens the database by following the principle of least privilege, which involves tracing and documenting all active and inactive privileges assigned to a role. This approach allows customers to strengthen their database security by systematically revoking unnecessary privileges, preventing both intentional and accidental data access or alteration. Additionally, the system facilitates the provision of comprehensive reports on database privileges for each role to auditors.

Oracle compatibility and easy migration

Recognizing the challenges of migrating from an Oracle database, EDB has enhanced its Oracle compatibility features, prioritizing the most common incompatibilities found in the EDB Migration Portal. The results prompted EDB to extend coverage to Oracle packages such as DBMS_SESSION, DBMS_SQL, and UTL_FILE. This additional coverage is a significant boon for organizations migrating from legacy systems while maintaining familiar workflows and minimizing disruption.

EDB has also introduced SPL Check, which aims to transform the developer experience for developers working with stored procedures. Instead of writing stored procedures and ensuring full application suite testing to detect errors, SPL check helps detect errors not detected until runtime despite a successful CREATE PROCEDURE/FUNCTION command.

Additional features compatible with Oracle have been included in the SQL MERGE command, aimed at reducing runtime inconsistencies between Oracle’s MERGE and PostgreSQL’s MERGE.

Finally, the update also includes new NLS charset functions, namely NLS_CHARSET_ID, NLS_CHARSET_NAME, and NLS_CHARSET_DECL_LEN.

Advanced Management and Administrative Control

EDB Postgres 16 introduces sophisticated role membership controls, providing administrators greater oversight of user activities. This update is critical for managing complex enterprise databases, ensuring optimal performance even under high-intensity workloads. Additionally, increased visibility into table and index usage leads to more informed decision making and efficient database management.

EDB’s latest offering is a testament to its enduring commitment to advancing Postgres. Improved scalability, advanced security features, and improved management tools make EDB Postgres 16 a leading choice for enterprises around the world. This release not only underlines EDB’s innovation but also strengthens its role in addressing the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

Adam Wright is Senior Product Manager for Core Database, Extensions, and Backup/Restore at EDB.

