U.S. hotel revenues and profits were boosted by improving demand across the group’s top 25 markets, according to Costar’s October P&L data. CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate markets, information and analytics across property markets.

October 2023 per-available-room metrics (% change from October 2022)

Gopper: US$97.45 (+3.7%)

Travelpar: US$240.74 (+4.0%)

EBITDA cross: US$69.60 (-1.2%)

LPAR (labor cost): US$74.48 (+5.9%)

The industry saw the largest year-on-year growth in GOPPAR and TRevPAR since March 2023.

“The top 25 markets have seen an 11% increase in GOPPAR year to date, despite a 14% increase in labor costs,” said Audrey Kallman, research analyst at STR. “The double-digit GOPPAR growth was more than 10 times the level seen in all other markets. New York City, a clear business-focused market, led growth in the metric among key markets on a year-over-year and monthly basis.

Overall, eight of the top 25 markets recorded double-digit growth in GOPPAR.

“Further evidence of improving corporate demand, F&B labor costs on a per room basis show the largest increase of any department to date,” Kallman said. “This aligns with the improving Workday Group performance at the top level.”

Key Profitability Metrics:

TRevPAR – Total Revenue Per Available Room

GOPPAR – Gross Operating Profit Per Available Room

EBITDA – Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization

LPAR – Total Labor Cost per Available Room

Costar’s world-leading hotel performance sample includes 78,000 properties and 10.3 million rooms worldwide. Members of the media should see the contacts listed below for additional data requests.

