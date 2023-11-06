Major investors lauded for voting in favor of green solutions at Big Oil AGM

The three largest European asset managers have been praised for voting in favor of a climate proposal at the annual general meetings (AGM) of the five fossil fuel giants.

Amundi, UBS and Allianz voted for a motion that urges the board to align its existing 2030 reduction targets for Scope 3 – emissions from products sold – with the targets of the Paris climate agreement.

This means boards will need to outline decarbonisation plans aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels.

The resolution, introduced by activist shareholder group Follow This, leaves up to the board the strategy of how to achieve this goal.

The group has now analyzed the voting behavior of the 12 top investors at the AGMs of BP, Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil this year.

In the findings published on Monday, it was found that French firm Amundi voted for the proposal at all five AGMs, while Swiss firm UBS voted for it at all but one of BP’s meetings.

German investor Allianz voted in favor of the proposal at the AGMs of US oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil, but voted against it at the AGMs of European companies.

These three asset managers have been praised by FollowThis for their commitment to climate management.

The group’s founder, Mark van Baal, said: “Investors hold the key to tackling the climate crisis in Big Oil with their shareholder voting rights.

“Amundi, Allianz and UBS use their voting power to defuse the climate crisis.

Amundi, UBS and Allianz were praised for voting in favor of a resolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Most of his colleagues enable oil companies to cause climate destruction by voting against climate resolutions.”

The other nine investors – eight US firms and the British company Legal & General – were criticized for voting against or counterbalancing the proposal.

Mr Van Baal said: “Big Oil needs to change or Paris will fail. This is a decision for the shareholders.

“These asset managers vote with their long-term financial interests in mind. “These investors are determined to reach Paris because they fear they will not be able to earn a reasonable return on capital if the climate crisis worsens.”

Mr Van Baal said that by voting against the proposal the majority of these big asset managers would “block climate action and enable Big Oil to cause climate disruption”.

“US and UK investors clearly believe they must choose between profits and the climate, but this is a false dilemma posed by the oil and gas industry,” he said.

“The current windfall profits from oil and gas should be used to invest in new sustainable business models instead of more fossil fuels.”

PA has contacted Legal & General for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com