Major food companies are 'acting like Big Tobacco' by selling addictive and harmful products

A study in 2017 found that poor diet was responsible for 10.9 million deaths globally in 2017, while tobacco caused eight million – E+/SOLSTOCK

Processed food manufacturers pose as big a threat to public health as tobacco companies, a leading food expert has claimed.

Dr Chris van Tuelken, Associate Professor at University College London, said the mass-produced food industry was acting in a similar way to big tobacco companies by selling addictive products that could be harmful.

He claimed that major food companies are prioritizing profits over public health, especially when marketing snacks and processed foods to children.

“These companies are using the same techniques as tobacco companies to create and then market addictive foods specifically to children,” he said. “Poor diet has overtaken tobacco as the leading cause of death globally – and poor diet means ultra-processed diets.”

Ultra-processed foods undergo multiple processes during manufacturing, are often high in salt and sugar, and contain additives, emulsifiers, and preservatives.

These usually lack fiber and nutrients but are high in calories.

Most junk foods are ultra-processed, including ready meals, frozen pizzas, store-bought cakes, and potato-based snacks. But many foods traditionally considered “healthy” are also ultra-processed, including sliced ​​breads in supermarkets, “low-fat” and “diet” foods and drinks, and packaged foods for preschoolers. Snacks included.

Speaking at the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative conference in Harrogate last month, Dr van Tuelken said: “We have a real crisis of industrialized, processed foods marketed to children… We believe that these foods Has addictive properties for both children and adults. ,

Dr. Van Tulken, author of Ultra-Processed People, describes ultra-processed food as “food made from the cheapest ingredients that is designed for the purpose of generating money for an institutional investor.”

Bad diet a big killer

An analysis of deaths in 195 countries published in The Lancet in 2019 found that poor diet is now responsible for more deaths worldwide than tobacco.

The study, led by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, found that poor diet was responsible for 10.9 million deaths globally in 2017, while tobacco caused eight million.

Tobacco companies’ interest in mass-produced foods has a long history.

American cigarette manufacturers Philip Morris and RJ Reynolds owned some of the world’s largest food manufacturers, including General Foods, Kraft, and Nabisco, from the 1980s to the mid-2000s, during which worldwide consumption of ultra-processed foods soared. There was an increase.

The companies – now merged as Kraft Heinz – continue to sell Heinz baby food and snacks, as well as popular brands such as Heinz beans, Philadelphia cheese spread and Capri-Sun beverages.

“It’s not just that [food manufacturers] They can be compared to tobacco companies Were Tobacco companies,” said Dr. Van Tuelken. “The tobacco industry used its knowledge of flavor and marketing to create and market addictive foods, especially to children.”

healthy option

A spokesperson for the Food and Drink Federation, which represents the food industry, said: “Processing allows us to create safe, tasty and nutritious food and drink that is enjoyed every day in homes across the country and ensures that consumers Have a range of options.” Supermarket shelves with products at every price point… Over several years, we have invested significantly in changing the recipes of our products to remove fat, sugar and salt and add more fiber, fruits and vegetables. “We have also reduced portion sizes and launched new, healthier products.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it had introduced calorie labeling in restaurants and required pre-packaged foods to contain “a variety of information to assist shoppers – including lists of ingredients and nutritional data”. Is of.

A government spokesperson said: “We are taking strong action to encourage healthy food choices and tackle obesity – considering it is the second biggest cause of cancer and costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year “While respecting the importance of individual choice.”

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com