Both the dollar and the euro took a hit: the greenback suffered losses due to the Federal Reserve’s more dovish stance, while the euro faced challenges amid a significant slowdown in inflation across the European region. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ lost 0.3%, and the industrial Dow Jones lost 0.1%.

The euro and pound also declined and German government bonds rose after weak French data boosted expectations of a possible rate cut in the eurozone next year. The euro weakened 0.4% against the dollar and ten-year bond yields fell four basis points. Despite this, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2%, its strongest month since January, amid expectations of more accommodative policy.

EUR/USD chart (Credit: TradingView)

Additionally, US Treasuries halted their November rally as traders await signals on the possible timing of a rate cut next year. Weak price pressures and signs of a slower-than-expected recession in the US economy led to significant gains in Treasuries and mortgage-backed debt securities, which posted their largest increases since the 1980s.

The personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) for October released on Thursday is expected to indicate a recession. If this happens in line with expectations, demand for risk assets could rise again, giving the stock market a chance to resume its uptrend.

However, any deviation in PCE inflation data from economists’ expectations, failure to confirm October consumer price index and producer price index reports could again put pressure on the stock market. That uncertainty could raise questions about the economy’s soft landing next year, as Wednesday’s OECD report emphasized. According to the OECD, global economic growth is losing momentum and is unlikely to accelerate until 2025, with global GDP growth projected to be only 2.7% next year.

In light of Thursday’s data, the French economy shrank 0.1% and inflation in November reached its lowest level since the beginning of the year. Markets are now expecting a possible quarter-point ECB rate cut as early as next April.

Chinese equities have traded freely amid a global rally on concerns about the country’s future economic growth prospects. The report revealed contraction in China’s manufacturing and services sectors in November.

Oil has seen several consecutive days of gains as traders await a key OPEC+ meeting to set next year’s production levels. Gold remained relatively unchanged and Bitcoin hovered around $38,000 after a five-day rally.

This article was written in collaboration with TradingView

Source: www.jpost.com