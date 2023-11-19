Major events in developed markets next week Article

All eyes will be on the November 1 FOMC minutes next week, although they are unlikely to be particularly market-moving. In the Eurozone, we do not expect any uptick in PMI data, while in the UK, there will be limited scope for tax cuts as the autumn budget is presented. In Sweden, a weaker SEC could tip the balance in favor of a Riksbank rate hike

US: We expect home sales to reach new cycle low

Next week is a short holiday week in the US, which should bring some calm to the markets after recent big swings. Slow inflation and soft labor data have reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, now building momentum behind the idea that the central bank is in a position to cut rates aggressively next year. Will be in. Prices are now being cut by around 100bp, with May being seen as a possible starting point. We see the risk of a more severe slowdown in economic activity, which could mean the Fed will cut interest rates more aggressively than the market is currently pricing in.

In terms of next week’s data, we will be closely watching the numbers for housing, durable goods orders and jobless claims. Home building sentiment is declining as mortgage rates rise to 8%, further weakening mortgage application numbers. As a result, we expect existing home sales to fall to new cycle lows. Meanwhile, durable goods orders will decline sharply due to Boeing order book-induced volatility, so we will place more emphasis on the core measure (which excludes defense and aircraft orders) and it should continue to be bullish. The number of jobless claims will likely be the biggest market driver. Initial claims are still quite low, indicating that companies are reluctant to lay off workers, but continued claims are increasing, indicating a growing reluctance to hire – effectively indicating That the labor market is cooling, but not collapsing. Another big increase in jobless claims could prompt the market to expect more aggressive rate cuts next year.

We’ll also see the minutes of the November 1 FOMC meeting, but given the softness in data after the meeting, it’s likely to be less market-moving than usual. We have already heard from several Fed officials who welcomed the direction of the numbers but commented that they would like to see more to ensure that inflation is on track for 2%.

Eurozone: We do not expect a meaningful rise in PMI in November

Next week will be all about confidence data for the Eurozone. Consumers have become more depressed again recently, despite declining inflation and good nominal wage growth. A consumption-led rebound is expected in 2024, but current data does not suggest that will happen this early in the year. Think more about the second half of 2024, when real wage growth should still be somewhat strong. PMI has also been quite weak. We do not expect any meaningful improvement in November as the economy currently suffers from weak consumption, slow investment and sluggish external demand. A mildly negative GDP growth rate for the fourth quarter is our base case for now.

UK: Scope for tax cuts limited as UK Chancellor unveils Autumn Statement

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to be gifted a rare piece of good news as he prepares for his autumn statement on November 22. Not only has borrowing so far this financial year come in £20 billion lower than expected, but new estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) show they still have a little more room to meet their core functions. Fiscal target to reduce debt as a share of GDP within five years. Higher interest rates increase loan interest, but this will be offset by higher revenues associated with higher inflation. Our rough estimate suggests the Chancellor will have “headroom” of about £15 billion against his fiscal targets, which is more than the £6.5 billion available in March. Still, this is not up to historical standards and means the Chancellor has little room to play. Don’t expect any major changes this week.

Sweden: Weakening SK could tip the balance in favor of a Riksbank rate hike next week

Next week’s Riksbank decision looks like a 50/50 call. The central bank told us in September it was considering another rate hike this month, but in many cases, further tightening appears unlikely. The jobs market – often cited by policymakers as an obvious area of ​​resilience – appears to be cooling. Vacancy levels are now falling rapidly, unemployment has reached low levels, and surveys show that labor shortages are much less of a hindrance to businesses than they were just a few months ago. Services inflation is still very high, although pricing intentions in these industries are clearly falling. The latest core CPIF reading was more or less in line with the Riksbank’s forecast. And finally, the housing market remains weak despite temporary stabilization earlier this year.

Again, the Riksbank is clearly concerned about currency weakness. The krona was mentioned 50 times in the minutes of the most recent meeting, and next week’s decision will in no way depend on how the SEC trades between now and then. On a trade-weighted basis, the currency is actually slightly stronger than September estimates, although this is a bit artificial given the Riksbank’s FX sales.

Over the next week, our FX team expects a USD rebound as well as a decline in risk-sensitive currencies like the SK in the coming days. If that happens, it could tip the balance toward a hike, and we have planned a rate increase for just that reason. The lack of another scheduled meeting until February is also a consideration. However, there is a good chance of a pause, not just because the Riksbank is becoming increasingly aggressive in the developed market central banking sector.

Major events in developed markets next week

Source: Refinitiv, ING

