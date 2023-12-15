Major central banks disagree on when the first rate cuts will happen

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gestures as she speaks to the media after the Governing Council’s monetary policy meeting at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany on December 14, 2023.

Kai Pfaffenback | reuters

All major central banks in the West kept interest rates unchanged in recent days, but sounded very different tones on the market’s much-anticipated cut in 2024.

The US Federal Reserve boosted risk assets on Wednesday after, along with keeping the benchmark rate at the current target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the Federal Open Market Committee revealed that policymakers are considering at least three more rate cuts next year. Four additional reductions were planned in 2025. ,

Markets are now pricing in the first 25-basis-point cut in March and expect the fed funds rate to be about 150 basis points lower by the end of next year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Although the three cuts signaled by the Fed were still below market expectations, it still presented a pleasant surprise that sent the Dow to record highs and bond yields fell, with the 10-year US Treasury yield falling below 4% for the first time. fell. Time from July.

U.S. headline inflation eased to an annualized 3.1% in November, still above the Fed’s 2% target but well below the pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June 2022. However, the headline figure – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – was held steady at 4%.

Economic activity meanwhile remains remarkably resilient, with GDP growing at an annual rate of 5.2% in the third quarter.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged at his press conference on Wednesday that rate cuts are now “beginning to come into view,” prompting many economists and major lenders to alter their future rate calls.

They included US economists at Barclays, who had previously forecast only one rate cut in December 2024, but now expect three cuts at every other meeting starting in June.

“We were surprised by the FOMC’s reluctance to act against the significant easing of financial conditions over the past month,” he said.

“The statement cited not only ‘tight financial and credit conditions…’ as in November, but also the SEP [summary of economic projections] GDP growth projections for 2024 are shown to be slightly lower despite less restrictive conditions for aggregate demand. “Powell expressed no concern that such a loosening might undermine the FOMC’s objectives.”

Despite the soft change in rate calls, the British lender’s economists have given its projections a risk to the upside as the recent easing of financial conditions “could boost growth and ultimately prevent deflation.”

An even more dangerous picture in Britain

However, on the other side of the Atlantic, the picture is very different. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both moved against market expectations on Thursday and drew attention to persistent house price and wage pressures.

The Bank of England kept its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%, but far from cutting rates, said monetary policy “is likely to need to remain restrictive for an extended period.”

UK headline inflation fell to an annual 4.6% in October, its lowest point in two years, but well above the Bank’s 2% target. Meanwhile wage growth has also been below expectations recently, but at more than 7%, still remains uncomfortably high for the central bank.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee said that “leading indicators of sustained inflation in the UK remain elevated,” although tight monetary policy is weakening the labor market and weighing on activity in the real economy.

Real UK GDP was flat in the third quarter but the economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.3% month-on-month in October.

S&P Global said the BOE still faces a difficult task in determining the appropriate point to begin loosening, especially given that it is charged with slowing the target to deal with rapidly rising inflation. , which reached 11.1% in October 2022.

Principal economist Raj Badiani said the 6-3 voting pattern in favor of keeping rates steady on Thursday, with three dissenting members supporting a 25 basis point hike, shows that the MPC is yet to keep rates steady against the backdrop of stubborn service. Not ready to consider cuts. Inflation, which has put regular income growth on a “sickening path”.

“We expect four interest rate cuts next year, with the first cut in August 2024. However, we acknowledge that this will still be adversely impacted by strong service and core inflation and volatile earnings growth,” Badiani said. Could.”

“Monetary policy is too restrictive, which is likely to lead to a mild recession in the coming quarters. Moreover, the economy is likely to contract modestly throughout 2024.”

ECB will remain ‘sufficiently restrictive’

The European Central Bank also kept rates on hold as it revised down its growth and inflation forecasts and announced plans to accelerate the contraction of its balance sheet.

“Future decisions of the Governing Council will ensure that its policy rates will be set at a sufficiently restrictive level for as long as necessary,” the ECB said in its statement.

However, it changed its language in describing inflation from “expected to remain very high for a very long time” to the claim that it “will gradually decline over the next year.”

Euro zone year-on-year inflation fell from 10.6% in October 2022 to 2.4% in the latest reading in November, putting the ECB’s 2% target within reach, although officials warned that wage pressures and energy markets remain tight. Instability could trigger resurgence. ,

Although the ECB’s inflation forecasts declined in the near term, 2025 core inflation was surprisingly revised upward, and the ECB’s new 2026 forecasts still put core inflation above target at the end of the projection horizon. Is.

“Despite the terrible message [Thursday’s] “At the meeting, recent softer-than-expected inflation data, the Fed’s pivot, as well as softening rhetoric from several key members of the Governing Council have shifted the balance of risks around the ECB’s policy trajectory,” Peter Schaferik said. , global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“While we expect the ECB to keep rates unchanged into 2024, we think the risks are now strongly tilted towards an earlier rate cut.”

However, interpretations of ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference varied. Although he pushed back market expectations for the first move in early March, some economists saw the broader message as opening the door to a rate cut at some stage in 2024.

“Whereas [Lagarde] Emphasizing that the ECB’s approach is data-dependent rather than time-dependent, he gave at least four indications that the first cut is likely to occur no later than June 2024 rather than the beginning of 2024,” Berenberg’s Chief economist Holger Schmieding said.

These indications were: reference to a “plateau” between the last increase and the first cut; Emphasis on resilience to domestic and largely wage-driven inflation; A reminder that the ECB’s forecast of headline inflation falling to 2.1% in 2025 is based on market expectations for the 3-month average overnight interest rates cut on November 23, rather than current market pricing; And there will be a flood of new data in the first half of 2024.

“Notably, the ECB Monetary Policy Statement did not change the wording on the rate outlook. As before, the ECB agreed to set rates at ‘sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary’ to ensure a return of inflation to the 2% target. “We are expecting the first 25bp cut in the third quarter of 2024,” Schmieding said.

Source: www.cnbc.com