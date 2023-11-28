Major brands are not only stopping advertising on Elon Musk's X, but they're moving away from the platform altogether

Editor’s note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Source” newspaper. Sign up for a daily digest of the evolving media landscape here.

The exodus from X isn’t just affecting major advertisers.

In recent days, several major media brands have not only halted their paid marketing campaigns on the embattled Elon Musk-owned social platform, but have completely stopped posting on the once essential site. The world’s “digital town square” has fallen silent.

Major accounts belonging to Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) have not posted on the platform in nearly 10 days following Musk’s disturbing endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, which He still released. Haven’t apologized for.

Neither studio commented on the record when contacted by CNN for comment. But people familiar with Paramount and WBD’s social media strategies confirmed on condition of anonymity that this is no coincidence: The companies have made the proactive decision to stop posting under certain handles on X due to concerns, including brand safety.

In some cases, the blackout on X extended beyond the corporate accounts of these companies. For example, some of the most high-profile accounts associated with Disney have gone dark on X, like @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios, which were previously posting multiple times a day on the platform to their millions of followers. Instead, these brands have switched to meta-owned rival threads, where they have begun actively posting.

For example, when “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” The host shared the news on Monday Stephen Colbert will not be on air this week due to appendicitis, the program aired on Threads. However, before Musk endorsed anti-Semitic posts, Colbert’s show was primarily active on X, regularly posting videos and other content. Now, the reverse is true.

Of course, it’s possible that these companies will change course and resume posting and even advertising on the platform. This would not be the first time advertisers have fled an outlet en masse. But it is also possible that this will not happen.

With Musk at the helm of the platform for the foreseeable future overseeing key decisions that have led to an increase in hate speech (while personally contributing to the terrible rhetoric himself), the risk versus reward of associating with the company is clear. The calculation is to strike a sharp blow. The situation is not dissimilar to when Tucker Carlson permanently steered most advertisers away from Fox News’ 8 p.m. timeslot during his time at the network.

And if more companies and other notable figures leave Musk’s platform for other social networks, it will erode the allure it once had, giving average users yet another reason to abandon the troubled platform.

Platformer’s Casey Newton said, “Every day, more brands are waking up to the reality that Twitter is dead and X is a dump.” “The global town square now spans many different platforms, and increasingly the most relevant conversations are happening elsewhere.”

