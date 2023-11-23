Major Bank to Launch Crypto Trading Services for Retail Customers: Report

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International announced its plans to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its retail clients.

This pioneering move will begin by the end of January 2024, marking a new era in the bank’s 97-year history.

Raiffeisen Bank to launch user-friendly crypto trading services

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank, headquartered in Vienna, has announced its plans to provide crypto trading services to its retail clients throughout the EU and Eastern Europe.

The launch of these services is scheduled for January 2024 and will be offered in collaboration with crypto exchange Bitpanda. The initial rollout will take place in Vienna, where about a quarter of Austria’s population lives.

Highlighting the user-friendliness of the new service, Kurt Chaddha, Head of Innovation at Raiffeisen Bank, said, “Clients can use their mobile device to log into Bitpanda through the Raiffeisen app. The experience will be familiar, so confirming a trade will work just like an account-to-account bank transfer with the same security customers are used to.”

Raiffeisen Bank, which has approximately $215 billion in assets and serves 17.8 million customers in the EU and Eastern Europe, sees the move as an opportunity to meet the needs of a tech-savvy demographic looking for safe and diversified investment options Is.

This group includes customers who are willing to make small investments in digital currencies rather than the large investments typically associated with wealthy individuals.

Partnership with Bitpanda to enable diverse offerings

Founded in Vienna in 2014, Bitpanda operates under the supervision of Austria’s FMA and Germany’s BaFin. The platform enables regulated trading in a variety of assets including stocks, ETFs, precious metals and cryptocurrencies, offering a comprehensive suite for modern investors.

The partnership with Bitpanda is significant as it will enable Raiffeisen Bank to offer a diverse range of regulated trading, investment and custody services.

Bitpanda signed a letter of intent to collaborate with Raiffeisen Bank earlier this year, saying the two were working together to offer crypto to the lender’s customers.

Michael Höllerer, General Director of Raiffeisenlandesbank no-Wien, which oversees the bank’s activities in Vienna and the neighboring region, expressed at the time that their exploration of the collaboration with Bitpanda was designed to introduce a new, secure dimension to their offerings. Has gone. is believed to empower all customers to build their wealth in a convenient manner.

