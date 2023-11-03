Major announcement from Ripple (XRP): What are the implications?

TL;DR

Ripple Labs recently announced that the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has approved XRP for use within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the leading financial center in the Middle East.

This news means that digital asset companies like exchanges will be able to integrate the coin into their services.

Today, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved XRP under its Virtual Assets Regime – allowing firms licensed in the Dubai International Financial Center (@DIFC) to include XRP in its virtual asset services. learn more: – Ripple (@Ripple) 2 November 2023

The announcement coupled with the latest news on XRP leading to a decisive victory against the SEC drove the price of the token higher this week, currently trading at $0.60. According to data from TradingView, the coin has risen nearly 12% over the past two weeks.

Brad Garlinghouse, who was acquitted of all charges along with Chris Larsen, said Ripple will double its presence in Dubai and looks forward to working with regulators to “realize crypto’s full potential.”

“Dubai continues to demonstrate global leadership when it comes to regulation of virtual assets and fostering innovation. It is refreshing to see the DFSA encouraging the adoption and use of digital assets like XRP in a bid to establish Dubai as a leading financial services hub with the intention of attracting foreign investment and accelerating economic growth.

Prepare Your Popcorn for a Price War

Most traders and analysts are ready to prepare themselves and position for the next price target. We have seen outrageous price forecasts over the past few days; Analysts like Cryptobull predict $220 per coin, while others like Credibull take a more conservative stance and target $0.90 and $2 by mid-2024, with April 23 being the date of the Ripple vs. SEC trial.

John E. Deaton, a lawyer and cryptocurrency enthusiast, recently spoke about the importance of the test and said that Ripple will never delist XRP because, according to him, the company has a “fiduciary duty not to do so.”

“If XRP reaches $2, Ripple’s assets will be worth $100B. you get the picture.”

As I have said for over 3 years, Ripple will not give up #XRP, It is his fiduciary duty not to do so. do the math: 2015: Series A valuation – $128 million

2016: Series B valuation – $410 million

2020: Series C valuation – $10B 2022: Series C buyback valuation – $15B Last year, Ripple… – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 2 November 2023

