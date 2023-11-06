Maintain Rating on Bill.com Holdings Amid Downbeat Outlook and Uncertain Market Conditions – TipRanks.com

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVleet maintains his neutral stance on Bill stock, giving it a Hold rating on November 3.

Matthew VanVleet’s Hold rating on Bill.com Holdings stock is primarily due to several concerns. First, the company has lowered its outlook for FY2014, indicating a significant downturn across most of its customer base and supplier network. This was particularly evident in October, lowering expectations for the rest of the year. Additionally, both revenue and EPS guidance were cut by $83 million and $0.18, respectively.

Furthermore, Matthew VanVleet is not convinced that this represents the lowest point for the company’s performance and opts to remain on the sidelines until the metrics and general trends change positively. This is largely due to their belief that the majority of Bill.com’s customers will face macroeconomic headwinds in the near future. Despite the company delivering a solid quarter, it is affected by slowing trends. Therefore, the Hold rating reflects a cautious stance amid uncertain market conditions and the company’s sluggish performance.

In another report issued on November 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on recent corporate insider activity from 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment on the stock is negative. This means that the number of insiders selling their BILL shares increased last quarter compared to the beginning of the year.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) Company Details:

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. The firm’s software helps clients create and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The company was founded by René Lacertia in August 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

