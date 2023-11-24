Mainstream restructures debt for Chile’s renewable energy plant portfolio

The projects are Huemul (630 MW), Condor (591 MW) and Copihue (148.5 MW), and are financed under a project finance structure with multiple bank syndicates and mezzanine reinvestment.

The restructuring is part of the Chilean restructuring processes initiated by Condor Energia and Humul Energia, and follows the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process initiated in the United States against certain affiliates of MRP by one of its creditors.

The financing totals $1.6 billion.

Mainstream was advised on the restructuring by Chilean law firm Carey.

“This advice was a continuation of the services Carey provided to MRP that it received at the beginning of the restructuring processes,” Carey said.

“The transaction involved the termination of the VAT financing and related security documents governed by Chilean law, the amendment of a series of documents related to the project financing, the amendment and negotiation of new agreements under the mezzanine financing and the implementation and execution of a number of activities. and agreements in pursuance of the provisions set forth in the Chilean restructuring plans and Chapter 11 process, all governed by Chilean law or New York law,” the firm said.

Mainstream is one of Chile’s largest non-conventional renewable energy generation companies and the transaction took place as part of the implementation of an ambitious restructuring plan of all its assets and financing in the country, and which required permanent coordination between various . Actor and consultant in several jurisdictions.

This restructuring will allow Mainstream to overcome the complex landscape the industry currently faces, and continue to develop and operate its projects, in line with the National Energy Matrix decarbonization policy.

Carey’s team advising Mainstream included partners Felipe Moro and Julio Recordon, associates CarmenMaria Poblete, Ignacio Alfaro, Diego Lasagna, Constanza Rivera, Jose Luis Enberg, Felipe Reyes, Maria Paz Arteaga, Tomás Aguila and Magdalena Menchaca.

Mainstream advice in Spain was suggested by Cuatrecasas.

Law firm Paul Hastings acted as New York counsel for the project finance lenders, and law firm Morales & Bessa acted as local counsel for the project finance lenders.

Source: www.bing.com