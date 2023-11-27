Mainstream Approval Crucial for Blockchain Games – Gaming Officials

Web3 game developers have been struggling to attract the attention of a mainstream audience for years, and according to three former gaming executives, this market is essential to the future of the industry.

Video games have become a favorite pastime of many people around the world and have even developed into a sport. In total, there are more than three billion Web2 gamers worldwide by 2023, according to Exploding Topics. Most are considered casual gamers who play regularly but rarely invest significant time.

Jennifer Paulsen, who has worked in the gaming industry for 18 years, including at web2 gaming companies Bandai Namco (Tekken, Elden Ring, Pacman) and Riot Games (League of Legends), believes that mainstream audiences “Absolutely” are important for the future. Web3 Games.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Poulsen, who is currently VP of Game Partnerships at Immutable Games, said in his mind, “Bringing mainstream players into the Web3 space will be essential in the coming years.”

“However, it is not that we need to entice mainstream players to make the leap to Web3; Rather, we need to create games that are fun to play and appeal to all gamers,” he said.

Mainstream gamers aren’t particularly fond of crypto, especially when non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are involved.

Blockchain entertainment firm Coda Labs released its Global Web3 Gamer Study in 2022 and found that traditional gamers were not fans of crypto or NFTs. The respondents rated their feelings about them at 4.5 and 4.3 out of 10 respectively.

Poulsen believes that working with mainstream publishers and studios will be important to the future of Web3 games.

Because “it’s less about attracting a mainstream audience, and more about working with publishers and studios to understand how and why to integrate Web3 elements into their games.”

“The reality is that these are all just games. Some have Web3 elements, and some do not; As long as they have fun playing, in short, that’s what determines whether a game is successful or not,” Poulsen said.

Web2 gaming companies are also hesitant to adopt Web3. According to the November 13 State of Web3 Gaming report released by Game7 – a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming – six out of 10 Web3 games are being excluded from mainstream distribution platforms.

However, the report saw some progress in mainstreaming with Web3 and blockchain games. Video game digital distribution service Epic Games Store is listing more Web3 games every year, reaching an all-time high of 69 in October 2023.

Can Web3 games survive without a mainstream audience?

The mainstream audience is important to the future of Web3 and blockchain games, but if the majority of those players never make the switch, Poulsen believes they will survive and likely “continue as they are today.” ”

However, she thinks that eventually, all games will contain elements of Web3, whether gamers are aware of them or not.

“What’s more likely is that the underlying technology will transition into the mainstream gaming world where the average gamer can finally realize the benefits it offers, especially when it comes to ownership of in-game digital assets,” Poulsen said.

“Eventually, gamers may not know they are even playing a blockchain game; Web3 elements will be integrated into the gameplay so seamlessly that it will feel like playing games today.

Daniel Paez, former senior manager at major gaming company Blizzard (Warcraft, Diablo, Starcraft), also thinks that a mainstream audience is important to the future of Web3 games due to the sheer size of the player base.

According to CoinGecko’s October 9 report, more than 800,000 people play Web3 games every day, regardless of market conditions. However, on average, the Web2 game Minecraft has more than 11.9 million daily players.

Paez, the current vice president and executive director of Web3 card game Gods Unchained, told Cointelegraph that while mainstream audiences are necessary for Web3 and blockchain games to thrive, he doesn’t believe they need them to survive.

According to Page, the key to longevity for Web3 games will be to focus more on player experience rather than blockchain elements.

“This, of course, puts them in direct competition with thousands of other games, but the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages,” he said.

“The market for gamers is huge, and you start to build communities of players who share game experiences with each other, as opposed to communities of users who own assets from the same game. “

Paez says that Web3 games looking for “longer lifespan” will need a mainstream audience for a long time because selling content and experiences to players is the foundation of the game industry.

“The challenge for blockchain games is to figure out how the blockchain element can actually improve the player’s perceived value of the game,” Paez said.

“The benefits of figuring this out are huge!” He added.

According to online data gathering platform Statista, the traditional gaming market is projected to generate more than $400 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow and reach $584 billion by 2027.

In contrast, the Web3 and blockchain games market has yet to come close to such lofty heights. It was worth just over $4.8 billion in 2022, according to data from market intelligence firm Grand View Research, with growth predicted in the coming years.

Ultimately, Paez believes there will always be room for more “GameFi-esque type of games,” however, they will be at the mercy of crypto markets, which are extremely volatile.

GameFi, short for game finance, allows players to earn rewards in the form of tokens or NFTs. Players can then use these rewards to purchase in-game assets and cash them in for fiat currency.

A successful application is everything

Michael Rubinelli, who previously worked at Disney, THQ, and Electronic Arts, told Cointelegraph that he believes mass market adoption is crucial to the future of Web3 gaming.

Rubinelli, who is currently the chief gaming officer at Web3 gaming platform WAX, said that to attract players, there must be a “guiding principle” that clearly shows the benefits of Web3 for both Web2 developers and players.

Rubinelli says this is the “leading application” Web3 Games is looking for right now.

“Until such a killer application emerges, traditional gaming companies are likely to remain observers, waiting for guidance from those leading the way,” Rubinelli said.

It’s anyone’s guess whether mainstream gaming companies will ever get on board with Web3 games. According to a 2022 survey of Web2 game developers by Coda Labs, three out of four expect to work on Web3 games in the future, but they did not provide a specific timeline.

Overall, Rubinelli believes Web2 gamers are important, but he thinks a key indicator of whether Web3 games will stand the test of time will be whether the industry can achieve specific objectives.

“It’s not about whether a mainstream audience is attracted or not; Rather, it is about reaching a critical moment that enables all stakeholders to achieve their product and business objectives,” he said.

“Even if the audience is not successful, the enduring concept remains: players want ownership and control over their digital assets.”

