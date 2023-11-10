Maine says more than 1 million people could potentially be affected by data breach

The state of Maine has begun notifying people whose personal information was included in the data breach that affected more than 1.3 million people, state officials announced Thursday. The notifications began after the state completed an assessment after it discovered that hackers had widely exploited the vulnerability. File-transfer software used. Other government agencies, major pension funds and private businesses have also been affected by a so-called supply chain hack of the Russian ransomware gang’s software MOVEit. The specific type of data depends on the individual but may include their date of birth, driver’s license number, Social Security number and health and medical information. The state said it had begun taking steps to fix the vulnerability, working with experts and legal counsel and conducting an assessment after being alerted on May 31 about the widespread breach. The state has created a website dedicated to violations. People are encouraged to call 877-618-3659, Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm, to check if their vital information has been captured. If that were the case, the state would provide free credit monitoring for two years. People who receive a code for credit monitoring can enroll in services by calling (866) 622-9303. Representatives are available to assist you Monday through Friday, 8am to 11pm, and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Depending on the state, several state departments, agencies, and divisions were affected to varying degrees. Affected State Departments/Agencies/Divisions, with division’s percentage range of total data affected: More than 50% – Department of Health and Human Services, 10% to 30%, Chief Department of Education, Unknown or less than 1%, Chief Administrative and Department of Financial Services – Office of the Comptroller, Maine Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department of Corrections, Department of Economic and Community Development, Department of Administrative and Financial Services – Bureau of Human Resources, Division of Business and Financial Regulation, Department of Labor – Bureau of Unemployment Compensation, Maine Revenue Fewer than 10 people were affected by the incident at some departments, including the Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Safety – Gambling Control Unit.

The state of Maine has begun notifying people whose personal information was included in the data breach that affected more than 1.3 million people, state officials announced Thursday.

The notifications began after the state completed an assessment when it discovered that hackers had exploited a vulnerability in widely used file-transfer software. Other government agencies, major pension funds and private businesses have also been affected by a so-called supply chain hack of the Russian ransomware gang’s software MOVEit.

The specific type of data depends on the individual but may include their date of birth, driver’s license number, Social Security number, and health and medical information.

The state said it began taking steps to address the vulnerability after becoming alerted to the widespread breach on May 31, working with experts and legal counsel to conduct an assessment.

The state created a website dedicated to the violation. People are encouraged to call 877-618-3659, Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm, to check if their vital information has been obtained. If that were the case, the state would provide free loan monitoring for two years.

People who receive a code for credit monitoring can enroll in services by calling (866) 622-9303. Representatives are available to assist you Monday through Friday, 8am to 11pm, and Saturday from 9am to 6pm.

Depending on the state, several state departments, agencies and divisions were affected to varying degrees.

The affected State departments/agencies/divisions, as well as the division’s percentage range of total data affected, are as follows:

More than 50%

,Maine Department of Health and Human Services

10% to 30%

Maine Department of Education

Unknown or less than 1%

Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services – Office of the Comptroller

maine workers compensation

Main Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Maine Department of Corrections

Maine Department of Economic and Community Development

Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services – Bureau of Human Resources

Maine Department of Business and Financial Regulation

Maine Department of Labor – Unemployment Compensation Bureau

Fewer than 10 people were affected by the incident in some departments, including Maine Revenue Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Public Safety – Gambling Control Unit.

Source: www.wmtw.com