Maine says 1.3 million people affected by data breach

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect where the data involved in the breach came from.

Nearly 1.3 million people were affected by a data breach in Maine earlier this year, the state revealed Thursday.

The breach was part of a larger cyberattack in May that took advantage of a vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file-transfer system. Several US federal agencies were also affected, including the Department of Energy and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Maine, which has a population of about 1.38 million, said the affected data included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license or state identification numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, medical information and health insurance information.

More than 50 percent of the data exposed in the breach came from Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services, while between 10 percent and 30 percent came from the state’s Department of Education. Several other departments were also affected in the breach.

The state said it “blocked Internet access to the MOVEit servers” and implemented security measures recommended by the company that owns the tool as soon as it became aware of the data breach.

It also “called in external cybersecurity experts to investigate the nature and scope of the incident” and conducted a “comprehensive” investigation to identify what information was affected.

People whose Social Security numbers or taxpayer identification numbers were included in the breach can receive two years of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, according to Thursday’s press release.

According to data released by anti-malware company Emsisoft, the attack was allegedly carried out by a Russian ransomware group and has affected more than 70 million people worldwide.

The breach also compromised nearly 6 million records at the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and affected nearly 4 million people through the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing and another 3.5 million through the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com