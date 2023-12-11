December 11, 2023
Main & Main Q3: Upgrade to Buy as End Market Improves (NYSE:CNM)


monsitz

investment thesis

I last visited Core & Main, Inc. in September. (NYSE:CNM). While I liked the company’s cheap valuation at the time, I was concerned about the slowdown in the non-residential market, particularly warehouse and multifamily construction. However, conditions have meaningfully improved for the company in recent months and management noted stabilization in non-residential orders on its earnings call last week.

CNM’s historical revenue growth (company data, GS Analytics research)

CNM’s gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and SG&A as a percentage of net sales (company data, GS Analytics Research)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

'The Gilded Age' finally gives way to its worst villain

‘The Gilded Age’ finally gives way to its worst villain

December 11, 2023
Bettors rush to place bets on Blue Jays ahead of Ohtani's decision

Bettors rush to place bets on Blue Jays ahead of Ohtani’s decision

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

'The Gilded Age' finally gives way to its worst villain

‘The Gilded Age’ finally gives way to its worst villain

December 11, 2023
Bettors rush to place bets on Blue Jays ahead of Ohtani's decision

Bettors rush to place bets on Blue Jays ahead of Ohtani’s decision

December 11, 2023
Main & Main Q3: Upgrade to Buy as End Market Improves (NYSE:CNM)

Main & Main Q3: Upgrade to Buy as End Market Improves (NYSE:CNM)

December 11, 2023
AMD disrupts the AI ​​accelerator market with new MI300 offering

AMD disrupts the AI ​​accelerator market with new MI300 offering

December 11, 2023
It is being said that the investor group has fixed the price of Messi at .8 billion.

It is being said that the investor group has fixed the price of Messi at $5.8 billion.

December 11, 2023
Investing in Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) three years ago would have made you a gain of 43%

Investing in Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) three years ago would have made you a gain of 43%

December 11, 2023