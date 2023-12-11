Main & Main Q3: Upgrade to Buy as End Market Improves (NYSE:CNM)

monsitz

investment thesis

I last visited Core & Main, Inc. in September. (NYSE:CNM). While I liked the company’s cheap valuation at the time, I was concerned about the slowdown in the non-residential market, particularly warehouse and multifamily construction. However, conditions have meaningfully improved for the company in recent months and management noted stabilization in non-residential orders on its earnings call last week.

Moving forward, Core & Main, Inc. It is well positioned to benefit from growth in highway and road projects as well as a growing trend of mega projects in its non-residential end market, which should offset weakness in multifamily housing and warehouse-related work. Additionally, multi-year tailwinds from the CHIPS and Science Act and IRA in the non-residential end market and water infrastructure funding under the IIJA in the municipal end market should boost the company’s revenue growth in the medium to long term. While there is near-term pressure on the residential end market due to the high-interest rate environment, comparisons are easing and the medium to long-term outlook is favorable for CNM, with a potential reversal in the interest rate cycle next year. -Increased demand as new homes remain under construction for more than a decade.

On the margin front, gross margins should improve in the coming quarters, with most of its high-cost inventory being utilized by Q4 2023 and the company cycling through lost cost inventory in FY24. The long-term outlook also looks favourable, with benefits from initiatives such as pricing analysis, sourcing optimisation, increasing private labels, leveraging technology and process improvements. Additionally, stock is available through other distributors such as WW Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and is trading at a discount to Fastenal Company (FAST). Given the good medium to long-term growth prospects and attractive valuations, I am upgrading my rating on CNM stock to Buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After seeing strong growth in FY2011 and FY2012, the company’s growth has slowed down significantly as higher interest rates have started impacting its residential and non-residential end markets. In Q3 2023, CNM reported a 0.5% Y/Y increase in net sales to $1.827 billion, primarily due to contributions from acquisitions, partially offset by a low single-digit decline in organic sales. Organic volumes declined year-over-year in the quarter while the contribution of pricing to net sales remained stable. Product category-wise, net sales for pipes, valves and fittings declined 1.3% year-on-year as lower end-market volumes more than offset the contribution from acquisitions. Net sales of fire protection products decreased 5.6% year/year due to lower selling prices and lower steel pipe volumes. On the other hand, acquisitions increased net sales of storm drainage products by 2.8% y/y. Net sales of meter products increased 22.9% year-over-year, benefiting from acquisitions and increased volumes due to increased adoption of smart meter technology.

CNM’s historical revenue growth (company data, GS Analytics research)

Looking ahead, the company’s revenue outlook looks positive. In my previous article, I shared my concerns about the slowing non-residential market, particularly multifamily housing (which the company includes in non-residential) and warehouse-related operations. However, there has been an incremental positive development in this regard and management noted that they started seeing stability in non-residential volumes at the end of the third quarter with an increase in highway and road projects and an increasing trend of mega projects across the country. The recent restocking trend catalyzed by the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act and IRAs has (thankfully) offset some of the softness in multifamily and warehouse work. This is a big positive as the non-residential end market contributes ~40% of the company’s revenue. Additionally, most megaproject-related work is multiyear in nature, and with the increased deployment of funding under the CHIPS and Science Act and the IRA, I expect continued acceleration for these types of projects that will position the company for growth in FY24 and beyond. Keeps in good condition for.

The demand environment in the municipal end-market, another key end-market for the company, also remains solid. This market is expected to benefit from funding for water infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA). Although the deployment of these funds has been a little slower than anticipated, the company is starting to see some positive signs and as the deployment of the funds picks up in 2024, this should be a good hope for the company.

Lastly, in the residential market, which is facing headwinds due to high interest rate environment, the company will exceed soft comparables in H1 2024 which will help Y/Y sales. Furthermore, we are likely near the peak of the current interest rate cycle and there have been some positive developments with some reduction in inflationary pressures that could catalyze rate cuts starting in mid-2024 which would also bring meaningful upside to this market. There may be improvement. There remains a shortage of existing homes for sale, which is attributed to the lack of homes under construction for more than a decade following the Great Housing Recession of 2008. This is increasing the need for new lot development and new home construction, which should help the company’s sales.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth prospects across all its end markets in FY2014.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q3 2023, the company’s gross margin declined by 50 bps Y/Y to 27%. The y/y decline was due to gross margin normalization as inventory costs remained on par with current market prices. However, favorable impact from execution of gross margin initiatives mitigated the Y/Y gross margin contraction to some extent. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 40 bps year-on-year due to increased personnel expenses and higher facility and inflation and other distribution costs associated with acquisitions. The contraction in gross margin and higher SG&A as a percentage of net sales resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin declining by 90 bps year-on-year to 14.2%.

CNM’s gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and SG&A as a percentage of net sales (company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I am bullish on the company’s margin growth prospects. Talking about earnings, I was concerned about the company’s gross margins as it was liquidating high-cost inventory acquired in the previous period and I have discussed this in my previous article. While the company recorded a 50 bps y/y decline in gross margin, its gross margin sequentially improved from 26.9% in Q2 2023 to 27% in Q3 2023.

This indicates that the worst is behind us and points to excellent execution in terms of pricing and cost control by the management. Most of the remaining high-cost inventory is expected to be utilized by Q4 2023 and with the company cycling through its low-cost inventory, I expect margins to improve in FY24.

The management shares a target of achieving ~15% annual adjusted EBITDA margin by FY2028 through initiatives such as pricing analytics, sourcing optimization, enhancing private labels, leveraging technology and process improvements to leverage branch efficiency, etc. and has given good performance in terms of cost. From the control so far, I am hopeful that the company may see good improvement in the coming years.

Evaluation and Conclusion

CNM is currently trading at 16.18x Next year (fiscal ended January 25) consensus EPS estimate is $2.35, which is based on WW Grainger, Inc. As such is trading at a discount to its peer distributors, trading at 20.83x next year consensus EPS estimate and Fastenal Company trading at 29.22x next year consensus EPS estimate.

I like the company’s medium to long-term growth prospects, supported by multiyear tailwinds from the Chips and Science Act and IRAs in the nonresidential end market, IIJA funding in the municipal end market, and more than a decade of underbuilding of new homes. Residential end market. While the residential end market is under some pressure, the company will meet easy Y/Y comps in H1FY2014, and once the interest rate cycle turns next year, this market is likely to see a sharp recovery giving the company will lead to. sales growth. The medium to long-term margin outlook is also favorable with benefits from low-cost inventory, pricing analytics, sourcing optimization, growing private labels, etc. The company’s valuations also look attractive compared to its peers. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on CNM’s stock to Buy.

