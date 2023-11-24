Main contender for Argentina’s economy advocates Milli’s ‘shock’ therapy for banks – sources

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Ottola

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s former central banker Luis Caputo, the front-runner to become the new economy minister, met with local and international bank officials on Friday to present President-elect Javier Meale’s economic plans. Three sources and a banking group gave this information.

The meeting at Buenos Aires’ La Rural conference center came as Miley, who has promised “shock therapy” for the troubled economy, is rushing to put together his economic team. Caputo is considered the frontrunner for the role.

However, at the meeting Caputo declined to confirm that he would be the new economy minister, two sources said. Miley has not confirmed any appointment yet.

However, signs that moderate outsider Miley is leaning toward a more conservative economic team and policies have fueled the market this week, with bonds up nearly 14% and equities up 40% since her election victory last Sunday. There has been an increase of more than %.

Caputo pushed the idea of ​​a sudden economic adjustment, citing the need to reduce inflation near 150%, deal with the impending recession, undo a series of capital controls, and rebuild net reserves that were seen at negative $10 billion.

According to a senior banking source who attended the meeting, Caputo told the gathered bank representatives, “Our approach is fiscal and monetary shock from day one. The roadmap is conservative and without crazy things.”

Caputo, a former finance minister and central bank chief during the conservative government of former President Mauricio Macri, is seen as a more conservative choice for liberal Meili’s new administration, which will take office on Dec. 10.

The local ADEBA banking association confirmed the meeting.

“It was a meeting in which we exchanged views on the challenges of the economy and how to deal with them,” ADEBA President Xavier Bolzico told Reuters.

“The meeting was very positive, with Caputo emphasizing fiscal balance as the basis of the model and a broad and market approach to BCRA’s remuneration liabilities. Caputo’s approach gave us peace of mind and confidence.”

Miley’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

Macri’s conservative PRO party endorsed Meili in the run-off vote and his allies are pushing for a cabinet position.

Caputo did not provide details about how Miley’s government plans to address public spending nor what it aims to do with the central bank’s huge pile of illiquid short-term notes, which Miley has targeted because They expand the money supply of local pesos.

Caputo said Miley’s government would remove currency controls quickly, the first source briefed on the meeting and the second banking source said, but not immediately. He said no dollarization was planned in the short term, as fiscal and monetary stabilization was needed, the first source said.

According to the first source present at the meeting, Caputo said, “First of all you need a stabilization program.”

Miley had made closing the central bank and dollarizing the economy the main plank of his campaign, but he acknowledged that these things would take time given the economic crisis. However, earlier on Friday he had said that closing the central bank was “non-negotiable”.

Caputo also told bank representatives that firmly addressing inflation was a top priority, though he did not provide details on how a future government would control prices.

The second bank source said Caputo had discussed the need to attack inflation head-on and reduce the liquidity pile, though there were no details on how that would be done.

“Given his knowledge of the market, he is one of the people responsible for assessing the situation of the banks before the new government,” said a third bank source who confirmed the meeting.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge Ottola; Editing by Adam Jordan and Alistair Bell)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com