MailOnline will begin charging for some of its content amid an effort to diversify revenue.

While most articles will remain free to read, a selected 10 to 15 articles each day will be available only to paying users. Overhaul is expected in January.

The model is said to be based on German tabloid Bild, which introduced a partial paywall on its website a decade ago. DMGT officials have traveled to Germany to discuss the plans.

DMGT owner Lord Rothermere is exploring a new business model for MailOnline to ensure

The company is not as dependent on the advertising market. Changes in Facebook and Google algorithms have affected the revenues of the entire media market.

Lord Rothermere, who was planning to bid for The Telegraph before the auction due to Redbird IMI’s complex debt deal, hinted at the move in an interview last month.

He said: “I think we can continue with mostly advertising, but we can also create a premium subscription product.”

This mirrors similar moves by GB News, which last month launched a tiered subscription package offering access to a small number of exclusive articles. The sources said there are no plans to impose a paywall on MailOnline readers in the United States.

The changes mark the Daily Mail and General Trust’s (DMGT) second attempt to create a digital subscription business linked to its flagship newspaper, the Daily Mail.

In 2019, it introduced Mail+, which offers exclusive videos and podcasts to paying subscribers. However, it is now named Mail+ Edition and offers only the digital edition of the newspaper.

MailOnline originally expanded in parallel to the Daily Mail with its hundreds of employees and a greater focus on celebrity gossip. The titles have since become more integrated, cutting dozens of jobs to avoid duplicating efforts and cut costs.

Journalists fear that the latest changes will lead to job losses as well. Any additional cuts would add to the crisis in the sector after Mirror and Express owner Reach announced last month it was cutting a further 450 jobs, bringing the total to around 800 this year.

The company has suffered losses due to the decline in the advertising market and excessive reliance on social media to drive traffic. However, unlike many of its rivals, analysts say Reach will have difficulty convincing readers to pay for its mass-market content.

A MailOnline spokesman declined to comment.

