Mahindra Lifespaces brings the ultimate home buying experience to the Metaverse, details

Mahindra: With the inauguration of Bastion at Mahindra Citadel, the second phase of the project, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development division of the Mahindra Group, unveiled India’s first home-buying experience on the Metaverse. The first drone show, which concluded with a QR code in the skies of Pune and took the audience to a metaverse experience, was used to announce this milestone. For more information, read.

Mahindra in the Metaverse

At the Pimpri-Chinchwad project site, the project was unveiled with a presentation including over 500 drones. Key project elements such as the ecotone design, home automation capabilities, and metaverse experience were visually illustrated.

By scanning the QR code generated by the drone, visitors were able to access the Metaverse experience of Mahindra Citadel. Before making a purchase decision, this tool helped consumers travel to their future residences. Additionally, users can customize the interiors of their homes by interacting with various components.

What did the company say?

Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited, said, “We are excited to launch Bastion at Mahindra Citadel in Pune, a focus market for Mahindra Lifespaces. Pune’s dynamic real estate landscape and its receptiveness to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision. Our past successes in the city reflect the trust and demand for our brand. This immersive and interactive metaverse experience not only sets a new industry standard but also provides our customers a unique opportunity to truly imagine their future homes. This kind of experience, using the drone show deserved a grand and spectacular unveiling, which is a significant step in integrating technology into the real estate customer experience. As we grow, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring the best customer experience.”

Keep watching our YouTube channel ‘DNP India’. Also, please subscribe and follow us on Facebook, InstagramAnd Twitter

Source: www.dnpindia.in