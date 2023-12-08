Magical image of ‘Martian landscape’ wins top prize in Royal Society photo competition

Irina Petrova Adamaztaki’s winning photo “Martian Landscape” depicts a multicolored microorganism , [+] Clinging to an autumn leaf. Irina Petrova Adamaztaki

An ethereal microphotograph of bright blue slime mold on the surface of an autumn leaf has won this year’s Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition, which celebrates the power of photography to make science more accessible.

The winning photographer, Irina Petrova Adamatzky, researches the electrical activity of fungi, slime molds and other microorganisms at the University of the West of England in Bristol. While collecting mold samples in a field near his home, Adamatsky found that his attention was drawn to an ordinary leaf.

Adamatzky said in an artist’s statement, “I collected it with my specimens, and the next day I was astonished to discover that within the confines of that simple leaf was another world.” In his photograph, titled “Martian Landscape”, the fungus’s iridescent spore-bearing sporangia emerge from the leaf’s bumpy surface, which in reality could easily be mistaken for a landscape from another planet.

Ulrike Mueller, professor of biology at California State University, said, “The texture of the leaf and the iridescence of the sporangia create an artistic composition highlighting the natural habitat of this slime mold that provides an essential but often underappreciated ecosystem service – decomposed biomatter. Provides.” Fresno and one of this year’s judges said in a statement.

Adamatzky received the grand prize out of nearly 600 international entries, with “Martian Landscape” also winning the microimaging category of the contest highlighting hidden natural wonders. Judges also selected winners in four other categories: astronomy; Behaviour; Earth Sciences and Climate Sciences; and ecology and environmental sciences. Check out those stunning winning images below.

In addition to Muller, the judges also included Professor John Blundy of Oxford University, who primarily studies the generation and movement and evolution of magma within the Earth. Duncan Mackay, professor of applied mathematics and solar physics at the University of St Andrews, UK, also evaluated the submissions.

Royal Science Publishing publishes science journals, including peer-reviewed action a And biology paper, It launched its photography competition in 2015 to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the world’s oldest continuing scientific journal, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society, The COVID-19 pandemic halted the competition for four years, but it’s back in full force with swirling nebulae, glowing coral reefs at night and other natural wonders.

Imran Sultan’s “The Western Veil Nebula” won in the astronomy category. “I imagined the western veil , [+] The artist said, “The urban skies of the Chicago suburbs in two nights.” imran sultan

“Star of the Night” by Tom Schlesinger depicts the bustling nightlife of a coral reef. photo taken , [+] Top award for ecology and environmental sciences. Tom Schlesinger

Tom Schlesinger also won an award in the behavior category for “Nightly Elevator”, which depicts a fish hitchhiking , [+] Hours of ride on jellyfish. At night many creatures move from the depths of the sea to the surface. Tom Schlesinger