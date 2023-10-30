Magic Johnson joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tiger Woods as fourth athlete to become a billionaire - Black Enterprise

By Cedric ‘Big CED’ Thornton

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has joined the elite class of athletes and former professional players who have become billionaires, which now has four members.

According to forbesThe distinguished businessman and NBA Hall of Famer has reached a level that has only been achieved by former Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan, golf’s Tiger Woods and current NBA player, LeBron James. Johnson has been named the latest athlete billionaire by media outlets.

Magic Johnson is now a billionaire @MrMattCraig pic.twitter.com/fduJYZuKTX – Forbes (@Forbes) 29 October 2023

forbes Earvin Johnson’s net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion. Johnson has ownership of numerous sports teams, businesses, and investments spanning his business portfolio.

After winning the NCAA Championship in 1979 playing for Michigan State against Indiana State’s Larry Bird, Johnson and Bird took the NBA to a higher level with a new rivalry. As Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, when Bird entered the league with the Boston Celtics, the league became more exciting and interesting with the leadership of these two players.

He became the number one pick in the 1979 NBA draft, and became the first and only rookie to win NBA Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player). He played his entire career in Los Angeles, becoming a three-time MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP. He helped the Lakers win five championships between 1980 and 1988. After testing positive for HIV in 1991, he retired from the sport he loved. He returned to play 32 games during the 1995–1996 season but left for good after the season ended.

Along with a host of businesses, Johnson, who owns three Los Angeles sports franchises, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and MLS’s LAFC, now has a stake in the Washington Commanders, making him the first black owner . An NFL team.

Johnson also purchased a minority stake in a PepsiCo bottling plant outside Washington, D.C. black enterprise The founder, Earl Graves, signed a $60 million deal in 1990.

