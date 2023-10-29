Magic Johnson becomes fourth athlete billionaire: Lakers icon joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods

Magic Johnson is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes. This means the Lakers legend will be the fourth athlete to achieve this benchmark, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Forbes estimates Johnson’s net worth at $1.2 billion. After becoming the first overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, Johnson went on to have one of the most distinguished careers in NBA history.

Johnson was the NBA assists leader four times and steals leader twice. His many accomplishments include five NBA championships and 12 All-Star appearances.

However, Johnson made most of the money after the game ended. In fact, Forbes reports that he earned $40 million from his NBA career, and he earned the rest by being a savvy businessman who invests in many different sectors.

Johnson has ownership stakes in three Los Angeles-based sports teams, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and MLS’s LAFC. He also invested in the NFL’s Commanders earlier this year. Johnson’s non-sports investments include Starbucks, Burger King, 24 Hour Fitness and life insurance company Equitrust.

Interestingly, Johnson actually had a chance to become a billionaire soon because Converse, Adidas, and Nike approached him with offers of shoe deals when he was entering the NBA.

Nike reportedly offered Johnson $1 for each shoe he sold, as well as 100,000 shares of stock at $0.18 per share. But at the time, Nike was still a new company and Johnson did not know much about investing. He made a deal with Converse, which offered him $100,000 per year.

“My family didn’t come from money, that’s the only thing that hurt us [sometimes], When you don’t come from money, you don’t know. I didn’t even know what stocks [were] At that time,” Johnson said on the “All the Smoke” podcast earlier this year. “So I moved the stock. You can imagine? 45 years, $5 billion would be what that stock would be worth today.”

But even though he missed out on that deal, Johnson has become one of those elite athletes who have taken their financial achievements to new heights.

Source: www.cbssports.com