Maghreb farmers adopt drones to fight climate change

A drone was buzzing back and forth over rows of lush orange trees near Nabeul, in eastern Tunisia.

Black unmanned aircraft equipped with multi-lens cameras and sensors have been enlisted by Tunisian farmers to help them adapt to years of drought and erratic weather patterns caused by climate change.

“The seasons are no longer like before, where we knew exactly what to do,” said farmer Yassin Gergouri, adding that temperatures can now start to climb as early as May while August has brought unusual summer rains.

They hired the start-up RoboCare to scan the trees from the air and assess their hydration levels, soil quality and overall health – to prevent irreversible damage.

“This technology gives us information about how much water each plant needs, neither more, nor less,” he said.

According to the World Resources Institute, the use of modern technologies in agriculture is increasing globally, including in North Africa, which is one of the 33 most water-stressed countries in the world.

Robocare, which employs about 10 people, is the only company in Tunisia dedicated to helping farmers cope with the impacts of climate change and reduce costs, crop losses and water consumption, according to its 35-year-old founder Imane Habiri. Uses drones for.

“It has become inevitable to resort to modern technologies in the field of agriculture,” Habiri told AFP as he monitored the drone’s path on his computer screen.

-‘Tomorrow’s Challenge’-

Daughter of farmers, the entrepreneur is well aware of the limitations of existing farming methods.

Now, in just a few clicks, she can access scans that detect signs of disease or malnutrition before they are visible to the naked eye.

On the screen, fields appear in RGB (red, green, blue) imagery – the greener the plants, the healthier they are.

Farmers can then use drug-filled sprinklers mounted on drones to target diseased plants with greater precision and resulting lower expenses.

“By relying on this technology, we can save water consumption by 30 percent and reduce the cost of fertilizers and medicines by about 20 percent, while increasing crop production by 30 percent”, Habiri explained.

Gergouri, who spends about 80 percent of his budget on fertilizers and other treatments, says this technology is the future.

“We have to adapt to these upheavals,” Gergouri said. “This is tomorrow’s challenge”.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Tunisia is currently experiencing its eighth year of drought (four of which are consecutive) in recent years.

The country’s dams, which are the primary source of drinking water and crop irrigation, are currently filled to about 22 percent capacity.

And about 20 dams – most of which are located in the south – have become completely unusable.

Water shortage is also a big issue in neighboring countries.

– Licensing Barriers –

Morocco – where agriculture accounts for 13 percent of GDP, 14 percent of exports and 33 percent of jobs – also faced its worst drought in four decades in 2022.

Lobna El Mansouri, director of the digital center of Morocco’s agriculture ministry, told AFP that only three percent of Morocco’s nearly two million farmers use new technologies on their farms.

Mansouri said, a study he conducted found that using drones to water crops used “less than 20 liters of water to irrigate one hectare” compared to about 300 liters used by traditional methods. ” can be used.

Similarly, Algeria’s Ministry of Agriculture said it was using drones and satellite imagery for mapping “to optimize the use of agricultural land by evaluating its characteristics and suitability for production”.

However, to broaden the use of these technologies, Habiri says legislation in Tunisia needs to change and awareness needs to be raised.

Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have banned the use of unmanned drones without a permit, which can take months to be issued in the case of commercial use.

Habiri hopes authorities will help the start-up reach more farmers as he estimates that “only 10 percent of farmers in Tunisia rely on this type of technology”.

“We want to focus our work on the use of technology and not spend time and effort on administrative issues and shuttling between departments and banks, which is slowing down our progress,” he said.

