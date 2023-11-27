NEWARK, Del., Nov. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newark, Del: Global magazine and literature bags market size is estimated US$110.3 million Sales of magazine and literature bags are expected to accelerate in 2024 CAGR of 3.1% From 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the magazine and literature bags market valuation is projected to reach 149.7 million US dollars.

Factors driving demand for magazine and literature packaging solutions

As shipping packaging options are increasing due to the popularity of e-commerce, there has been an increase in the adoption of magazine and literature bags. Magazine and literature bags are in high demand, providing strength and protection against damage during transit.

Despite the growth of digital media, print media, including literature and magazines, remain relevant. Protecting tangible printed materials during storage and transportation may increase demand for magazines and literature bags.

The global shift towards sustainability has impacted the packaging industry. Businesses and consumers are increasingly interested in eco-friendly packaging options. Magazine and literature bags have increased in demand because they are made from recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Textbooks, workbooks, and other printed materials must be transported and kept safe in educational settings. Education sector promotes magazine and literature bag market.

key takeaways

paper section in material type Category share is expected to be captured 52.50% In 2024.

Category share is expected to be captured In 2024. In the base weight category, 25 to 30 GSM segment gains market share 40.2% In 2024.

In 2024. United States magazine and literature bag sales is estimated to grow to CAGR of 3.5% Till 2024.

is estimated to grow to Till 2024. North America is a share of the magazine and literature bag market 23.50% Of global market.

Of global market. Germany’s magazine and literature bag industry is set to grow CAGR of 2.5% Till 2024.

Till 2024. The United Kingdom is expected to see an increase in demand for magazine and literature bags CAGR of 2.0% From 2024 to 2034.

From 2024 to 2034. The market share of Europe magazine and literature bag market is 29.50% In 2024.

In 2024. China’s magazine and literature bag sales are expected to increase CAGR of 5.2% Till 2034.

Till 2034. India’s magazine and literature bag market is projected to expand CAGR of 5.6% Till 2034.

Till 2034. Australia’s magazine and literature bag industry is set to register a CAGR of 2.8% Till 2034.

Till 2034. A demonstration is expected from the Japan magazine and literature bag industry CAGR of 3% Till 2034.

Regional Magazine and Literature Bag Market

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a surge in demand for magazine and literature bags due to rising literacy rates and growing urban population.

The North American market for magazines and literature bags reflects the region’s environmental consciousness by emphasizing eco-friendly materials and sustainability.

The competitive North American magazine and literature bag industry relies heavily on innovation and fashionable designs.

There is a strong focus on fashion and design, in line with Europe’s cultural appreciation of aesthetically pleasing and artistic products. This increases the demand for magazines and literature bags.

Consumers in Europe choose compact, multipurpose magazine and literature bags that reflect their active lifestyles.

“Increasing consumer demand for fashionable and valuable goods is driving the market growth. Demand for magazine and literature bags is increasing due to increasing urbanization and desire for a structured lifestyle from 2024 to 2034. Sustainable materials and creative design are starting to play an important role in consumer decisions, indicating a trend toward sustainability. They say Ismail SutariaPrincipal Advisor at Future Market Insights,

Major Market Players

SAMSONITE

you

American Tourister

Victorinox

Rimowa

travelpro

briggs and riley

Herschel Supply Company

Eastpac

Jansport

competitive landscape

Magazine and literature bag manufacturers compete for market share in a highly competitive market by highlighting design innovation, sustainability and durability. Major magazine and literature bag vendors focus on expanding their product lines, forming business alliances, and improving their distribution systems to gain competitive advantage.

For competitors in the magazine and literature bag industry to be successful in the long term, they must be able to keep pace with changing consumer preferences and maintain a commitment to quality.

novel innovation

The North Face, Inc.: Although The North Face is best known for its outerwear, it also makes backpacks that can be used to carry magazines.

Although The North Face is best known for its outerwear, it also makes backpacks that can be used to carry magazines. you : Known for its high-end accessories for business, travel and lifestyle, Tumi deals in products in the magazine and literature bag category.

: Known for its high-end accessories for business, travel and lifestyle, Tumi deals in products in the magazine and literature bag category. Victorinox: Known for its Swiss Army knives, Victorinox also makes luggage and travel accessories and magazine and literature bags.

major section

By content:

polyethylene

polypropylene

polyvinyl chloride

bioplastic

other plastics

paper

Based on weight:

up to 25 gsm

25 to 30 gsm

31 to 40 gsm

above 40 gsm

By sales channel:

by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

middle east asia

Latin America

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging & Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying the key challenges the client faces and providing logical and actionable insights to equip clients with the power to make strategic decisions.

Ismail has been a key part of many transformational consulting efforts. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis and business transformation advisory. Ismail holds an MBA in Marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Ismail regularly attends industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been cited in leading publications including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

