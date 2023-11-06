Maestro trading bot returns 610 ETH to users after router exploit

[PRESS RELEASE – Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 6th, 2023]

Maestrobots, a leading cryptocurrency trading bot on the Telegram messenger app, has taken swift action to refund funds to users affected by a recent smart contract exploit. A total of 280 ETH were targeted in an incident that surfaced on October 24.

In response, the Maestro team took immediate action to refund users affected by the Maestro Router 2 contract exploit. This commitment to user safety and trust was announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on October 25.

MaestroBots allocated a huge amount of 610 ETH from its own revenue to cover all user losses. At the time of writing, the amount stood at more than $1 million. “Each wallet that lost tokens in the router exploit has now received the full amount lost,” the statement from Maestrobots said. “The bags of some of you have become even bigger.”

For nine of the 11 tokens used, Maestrobots opted to buy and refund the tokens instead of sending ETH, believing this to be the most equitable and comprehensive refund. MaestroBots spent 276 ETH to secure users’ tokens, demonstrating their commitment to user security.

For the remaining two tokens, JOE (JOE) and Lockheed Martin Inu (LMI), refunds were issued in ETH due to lack of liquidity to buy back the lost tokens. To express its appreciation for the trust and support of affected users, Maestrobots increased the refund amount by 20%, resulting in a total of 334 ETH.

CertiK, a blockchain security firm, verified the transaction, confirming the 334 ETH compensation distributed to users by MaestroBots.

Abbas Abu Daya, CEO of Maestrobots, said, “We absolutely refuse to expose our users to such bad actors, and we need to treat the few who have been affected right. The only right choice is for every user. had to return the funds to the best of their ability. Every wallet that lost tokens in the router exploit has now received the full amount lost. Some of you got even bigger bags.”

Abu Daya further explained the option to buy and refund tokens for most of the affected tokens, saying, “For 9 out of 11 tokens, we chose to buy and refund tokens rather than just sending ETH because it was the most equitable. And there is a full refund. We can offer for the event. This gives full control back to the user (plus you can also dump on our purchases). We spent 276 ETH to secure our users’ tokens. For the other two tokens (JOE and LMI), we did not have enough liquidity to allow us to buy back the lost tokens, so we compensated affected users with the equivalent ETH of their tokens, and increased that amount by 20%. Raised to because you deserve it. The cost of these refunds is 334 ETH.

Highlighting the quick response to the incident, Abu Daya said, “Overall, the full withdrawal operation ended just 10 hours after the exploit. These refunds cost us a total of 610 ETH (~$1.1M), but this is a small price to pay to ensure your security and peace of mind.”

The MaestroBot team is committed to user safety, “Team Maestro apologizes for the error. We hold ourselves to a high standard. That being said, the exploit was completely shut down within 30 minutes, trading capabilities were restored within 2 hours, and full refunds were issued within 10 hours. Everyone who was affected recovered. Maestro: Router 2 is now completely secure.

We hope that the swiftness of our response, coupled with the completeness of the proposed refund, can serve as a powerful reminder of our continued commitment to do right by our users.

Blockchain security firm CertiK confirmed the security and integrity of Maestro: Router 2 following the rapid response and resolution of the incident.

About Maestrobots

Maestrobots is the leading Telegram bot for cryptocurrency trading, offering a wide range of services on Ethereum, BNB chains, and the Arbitrum network. The platform prioritizes user security and has shown its commitment to protecting user assets by promptly addressing and resolving recent smart contract exploits.

