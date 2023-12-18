Maersk's North American Market Update – December 2023

Aiming to provide relevant and up-to-date information to help you navigate your supply chain.

ocean update

operations in israel

We have been closely monitoring the situation in Israel since October and are taking action to ensure the safety of our employees and the overall efficiency of our customers’ supply chains.

EU emissions trading system and emissions surcharge

The European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) is an initiative designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the European Union, and now also includes the maritime industry. This means that all customers using Maersk’s services for cargo shipments to or within the European Economic Area (EEA) will be affected by these new rules.

Sustainability is at the core of our business. We are committed to actively participating in global efforts to reduce our environmental impact and combat climate change. As part of our compliance with the EU ETS Directive, we will incorporate the costs associated with carbon allowances into our operations.

We encourage you to become familiar with the EU ETS Directive and its implications for your operations as published in this Customer Advice and FAQ.

Panama Canal

In late October, the Panama Canal Authority (PCA) announced new limits, allowing crossings to be less than 24 a day this month. From February 1, 2024, until further notice, the number of booking slots will be reduced to 18 per day. We are monitoring the situation closely, and so far, we have been able to continue and secure canal transit on time to support our customers. We continue to adapt our internal processes to match the Canal’s updated booking requirements, ensuring minimal impact on our customers while securing access to the transit slots required.

For the latest information on developing news on the Panama Canal, please visit our advisory page on this topic.

schedule reliability

Overall, in terms of schedule reliability, Sea Intelligence has recently published a new reliability report, placing Maersk at the top of the most reliable carriers with a schedule reliability of 71.1% in October 2023.

Mexico

transatlantic

As we enter the winter season, we face weather related problems in Europe and the Gulf of Mexico. However, our services remain highly reliable in the market. Additionally, our services have space available from Mexico to Northern Europe to accommodate any additional space required by our customers.

transpacific

Maersk is the leading provider in the Asia-West Coast South America trade region, offering customers exceptional service reliability of 96.29%. In particular, the AC2 service connecting Asia to Mexico achieves unprecedented 100% service reliability in September/October 2023.

United States and Canada

India, Middle East and Africa

In our West Africa business, we are experiencing strong volumes during the cocoa season. However, we are currently facing location limitations for Canada, which impacts our overall performance in this business.

In the South Africa business, we have faced some challenges at the ports due to high winds and occasional port defaults on our ADEX service. Despite these constraints, we are working diligently to minimize disruptions and maintain smooth operations. Regarding the East Africa market, we continue to see apparel import volumes in North America remain weak.

e-commerce update

Record-breaking online sales and early promotions define US holiday shopping trends

In the United States, Christmas shopping begins on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. However, retailers have started running seasonal sales promotions as early as November. According to Statista, in 2023, holiday online retail sales in the US reached approximately $254 billion, with Cyber ​​Monday being the largest online shopping day in US history, generating approximately $12 billion in revenue. These five days, spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber ​​Monday, known as Cyber ​​Five, were estimated to generate approximately $40 billion in online sales.

The gradual digital transformation of retail has become evident during the last quarter of the year as an increasing number of Americans turn to online stores to find the perfect gift for themselves or their loved ones. Statista reported that when asked about their holiday gift shopping plans in 2023, the majority of consumers expressed their intention to do at least some of their shopping online, while about ten percent planned to do so exclusively on the Internet for the holidays. Planned to go shopping.

Product Spotlight: Container Protect for Marine Products

Dents and dings occur in shipping; Let them happen to the container and not to your plans.

Did you know that one in three containers globally is damaged or requires cleaning, causing avoidable delays and exposing shippers to unexpected costs? Container Protect is now available in North America and offers unlimited protection* against such cases, providing a hassle-free option for just $15 USD.

Container Protect will save everyone the hassle of disputes and paperwork by providing transparent coverage against container cleaning and repairs due to third party damage. This allows you to focus on what really matters to you, your business, while we take care of the formalities.

Topics, Trends and Insights

Challenges and resilience in the global economy for 2024

Weak growth of global economy in 2024

After displaying unprecedented resilience in 2023, the global economy will face new challenges in the year ahead. According to Euromonitor’s report “Global Economic Forecast”, the revised real GDP growth rate for 2023 is 2.8%, mainly driven by the strong performance of the US economy. However, for 2024, global growth expectations have been reduced, with a rate of 2.7% projected. This decline has been attributed to the potential effects of restrictive monetary policies on the service sectors and labor markets of advanced economies, coupled with existing weaknesses in manufacturing and global trade.

Major economies will face diverse challenges in 2024

Major economies will face diverse challenges in 2024. While the US enjoyed resilient consumer spending and a strong labor market in 2023, Euromonitor’s projections indicate a significant recession in the country for 2024. In contrast, the Eurozone is expected to experience a modest recovery following stabilization due to weak foreign demand in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, China continues to face challenges, with projected growth falling from 5% in 2023 to 4.7% in 2024, driven mainly by weak trade and consumer confidence.

