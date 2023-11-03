Maersk to cut at least 10,000 jobs as shipping boom settles

[1/2]Containers are seen on Maersk’s triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world’s largest container ships, next to cranes at APM terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain, January 20, 2023. Reuters/John Nazca/File Photo Get licensing rights

Indication of sharp decline in demand

Reviewing the share buyback program for 2024

The industry says it is facing overcapacity and low prices, demand

Shares fall more than 10% to lowest level in three years

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Friday reported a sharp fall in third-quarter profit and revenue and said it would cut at least 10,000 jobs due to overcapacity, rising costs. Will cut down. And weak prices.

Maersk, which controls about a sixth of the global container trade, transports goods for many major retailers and consumer goods companies like Walmart and Nike, has seen demand fall more than analysts and investors expected.

“Our industry is facing a new normal with low demand, prices in line with historical levels and inflationary pressures on our cost base,” CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

“Since the summer, we have seen excess capacity in most areas, leading to declining prices and no significant increase in ship recycling or decommissioning,” he said.

Shares in the Copenhagen-based group fell 11.1% by 0904 GMT to their lowest level in three years.

Jeske Bank analyst Morten Holm Enggaard said the share price was mainly influenced by Maersk saying it would reconsider whether to continue its share buy-back program in 2024.

“The way we can read this is that we’re going to see something very bad in 2024, and probably worse than we expected,” Enggard said.

Maersk said it expects global container volumes in its maritime business, its largest segment, to decline by 2% this year, mainly due to weak consumer demand and destocking by firms after struggling for goods following the coronavirus pandemic. as a result of. ,

The group had warned earlier in August that global demand for shipping containers by sea would fall sharply this year.

Maersk said it was in the process of reducing its workforce from 110,000 to less than 100,000 in January this year, which would result in savings of $600 million next year compared to this year.

The company maintained its full-year guidance for revenue and operating profit, but now expects both to come in at the lower end of the range.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined to $1.9 billion in the third quarter from $10.9 billion a year earlier, slightly above analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion in a Refinitiv poll. Revenue fell 47% to $12.1 billion.

Reporting by Jakob Grönholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen Editing by Terje Solsvik, Miral Fahmy, Elaine Hardcastle

Based in Copenhagen, Jacob oversees reporting from Denmark, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Specializing in security and geopolitics in the Arctic and Baltic Sea regions, as well as large corporates such as brewing company Carlsberg and shipping group AP Moller-Maersk. His most influential reporting on Arctic issues includes a report on how NATO allies are slowly waking up to Russian dominance in the region, highlighting how Greenland represents a security black hole for Denmark and its allies , and how the abundance of vital minerals has proven to be a curse for Greenland. Before moving to Copenhagen in 2016, Jacob spent seven years in Moscow covering Russia’s oil and gas industry for Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, followed by Singapore covering energy markets for the WSJ and Reuters. Spent four years. As a Russian speaker, he has been involved in covering the war in Ukraine. It publishes a newsletter focused on the most important regional and global news every weekday. If you are interested in receiving the newsletter please contact Jacob via email.

