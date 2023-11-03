Maersk shares fall 18% as shipping giant announces 10,000 job cuts, says profit will fall below guidance

Global trade leader Maersk said on Friday it was facing pressure from lower demand and inflation.

The company’s profits have declined from last year’s record high due to high freight prices.

Shares fell to their lowest level since October 2020.

The container ship Maersk Mercia docks in the port of Gothenburg, Sweden, on August 24, 2020.

Jonathan Knackstrand | AFP | getty images

Shipping giant Maersk, the leader in global trade, announced plans on Friday to cut more than 10,000 people in its workforce and said it expected profit to be at the bottom of prior guidance.

The firm’s Denmark-listed shares had fallen 18% by afternoon to their lowest level since October 2020.

“Our industry is facing a new normal with low demand, prices in line with historical levels and inflationary pressures on our cost base,” CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement. He said prices have gone down due to excess capacity in most areas.

Maersk maintained full-year EDITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) guidance of $9.5 billion to $11 billion, but said it expected this to come in at the lower end of the range.

Third-quarter revenue fell to $12.1 billion in 2022 from $22.8 billion.

This comes after Maersk reported record earnings in 2022, with full-year underlying EBITDA of $36.84 billion.

The surge in demand and immense supply chain challenges saw freight rates rise during the pandemic, but this trend has now cooled amid a gloomy macroeconomic picture.

As a result, the company is accelerating cost and cash control measures, Clerk said.

The job cuts, which will reduce the number of employees from 110,000 to less than 100,000 in early 2023, are expected to result in savings of $600 million in 2024 compared to 2023.

“Demand for transportation [for Maersk] “If the economy is doing well it will be strong, but if there are clouds on the horizon it will have the opposite effect,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note Friday.

He added, “To make matters worse, normal industry dynamics in such a situation are not going as expected. Traditionally when demand falls, more ships are idled, but Maersk says the transportation sector “Such activity is not gaining momentum.”

“It means huge capacity – if you’re the one paying to move goods from A to B it’s great because it enables you to barter at a lower cost than if you own the ships and own them. It’s terrible.”

Source: www.cnbc.com