Maersk cuts 10,000 jobs in view of worsening market conditions

Maersk, the world’s second-largest ocean carrier, revealed on Friday it was “intensifying” job cuts in the wake of “deteriorating market conditions” in ocean shipping.

“Given the challenging times ahead, we have accelerated a number of cost and cash containment measures,” said Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

“We are in a very uncertain trading environment, with the potential for further downside risks – which could be with us for quite some time,” Clerk said on a call with analysts.

Maersk started the year with 110,000 global employees. Year to date, it has cut 6,500 jobs, which it had not previously disclosed. Now it has decided to cut a further 3,500 jobs, including 2,500 by the end of the year and another 1,000 in 2024. The total cuts – 10,000 layoffs – would reduce the global workforce by 9%.

“This is not a diet. This is a reset of the baseline,” the clerk said.

The job cuts will result in a $350 million restructuring charge this year (up from the $150 million guidance announced in February) followed by $600 million in cost savings from lower compensation next year.

This is not just job cuts. Maersk said it was “considering all options to preserve cash.” Capital expenditure (capex) will be cut both this year and next, and share buybacks may be halted next year.

Maersk now expects 2023 capital spending to be $8 billion, down from previous guidance of $9 billion-$10 billion, and 2024 capital spending to be $8 billion-$9 billion, down from previous guidance of $10 billion-$11 billion. Based on the range midpoint, this equates to a total 2023-2024 capital expenditure reduction of $3.5 billion, or 17.5%.

Maersk executives said on Friday’s call that the capital spending cuts will largely come from delayed investments in the ocean shipping division. Clerk and CFO Patrick Janney both cited higher yard costs, meaning Maersk has pushed back some of the methanol-powered newbuildings it otherwise would have ordered.

Volume better than expected, rates worse

Maersk reported net income of $554 million in the third quarter of 2023, in line with expectations and below the record-setting net income of $8.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Maersk’s ocean division reported a small operating loss in the latest period. Marine shipping earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were minus $27 million.

The company did not lower its full-year guidance, but now expects results to come in at the lower end of the range. Guidance is for adjusted full-year EBIT of $3.5 billion-$5 billion.

Volumes in the third quarter were better than expected. Maersk moved 3,166,000 forty-foot equivalent units, up 9% from 2,906,000 FEU in the second quarter. As a result of the increase in volumes, it is now expected that 2023 demand will decline in the range of 0.5% to 2%, whereas a decline of 1% to 4% was previously expected.

Average rates in the third quarter (68% on contract, 32% on spot) came in at $2,095 per FEU. This was down 14% sequentially from $2,444 per FEU in the second quarter of this year. “Prices declined at a rapid pace, negating the positive impact of high volumes,” Clerk said.

Nevertheless, Q3 2023 rates were still 15% above the average for Q3 2019, before the pandemic.

(Chart: FreightWaves based on Maersk data)

Extreme uncertainty for 2024 and beyond

Maersk isn’t cutting costs because it’s short on cash: Liquidity at the end of Q3 was $26.8 billion, down slightly from $26.9 billion at the end of Q2. Rather, it is cutting costs because the outlook is so uncertain.

“We have a strong balance sheet but we also face significant uncertainty,” Jennie said. “There is quite a wide range of scenarios for 2024… so we are preparing to deal with any kind of scenario.

“We see scenarios where we start to become cash negative, as we already guide in Q4. In the worst-case scenario, you have a cash burn that we need to prepare for,” Janney said.

What happens in the fourth quarter will have a big impact on 2024 results, Clerk explained. Maersk is largely dependent on contract rates, which reset largely on a calendar-year basis in the Asia-Europe market and in May in the Asia-US market. European contracts are about to reset, with those contract rates dependent on what happens in the spot market in the coming months.

According to Clerk, “What happens with spot rates over the next three months is going to determine how much impact contract renegotiations will have. There’s a reason we’re taking these [cost-cutting] The solution is that we do not yet have visibility into where [contracts] Will reset – what will be the spot rates and what kind of premium can we get [versus spot rates] On our contracts.

“with [spot rate] The reduction we saw in the third quarter and what we are guiding for in the fourth quarter if contract rates return to current levels [spot] The rates are today, it’s not a small difference,” he said. In other words, Maersk is concerned that 2024 contract rates will reset to current spot levels.

The biggest driver of rates is overcapacity as a result of new building delivery, Clerk said, warning that he expected this pressure to increase in the medium term.

“We expect the market situation at sea to deteriorate further as excess capacity comes into the market and measures such as idle ship operations and ship recycling are not effective.

“If you look at the amount of tonnage being built at the yard and the phasing out of that capacity, these difficult market conditions are likely to be with us not only through 2024, but longer. ,

