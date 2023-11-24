Nov. 24—Anderson — Businesses across Madison County participate in Black Friday sales, which for some is the gateway to Small Business Saturday, a day when Americans shop for deals at local small businesses.

Shoppers exploring the shops in downtown Pendleton can stop at Apple Butter Barn Country Store’s newest location, which specializes in gifts and home goods.

Kay Kelly, who co-owns Apple Butter Barn with her partner Toby Upton, said they recently closed their Noblesville location and moved to a larger space in Pendleton.

Bigger space makes more sense, he said. The building may seem quite small if customers flock to the place to attend Saturday deals.

Kelly said the first 25 people in the store will be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to Apple Butter Barn. The certificates will be valid from December 1 to December 31.

Certificates are also available for purchase. $5 will be added to the value of each certificate purchased on Saturday. This means that a certificate purchased for $25 will become a $30 certificate.

Those who purchase items should take their receipts to Pendleton Town Hall, where they will be entered to win a White Elephant gift from participating local shops. The deadline is Saturday at 3pm.

Although she was preparing for Saturday, Kelly was taking advantage of the opportunities presented by Black Friday. While it’s too early to tell whether the 2023 celebration was a success, Kelly had 42 customers during last year’s Black Friday.

More than 20 miles north in downtown Alexandria is The McCurry’s City Shop, a shop specializing in custom items featuring local sports teams and references.

Amy McCurry, co-owner of The McCurry’s Ocity Shop, predicted she’ll be busy Saturday — she’ll be designing and pressing Christmas tree ornaments and T-shirts.

Both items will be either school spirit or Christmas-themed. Local teams such as Lapel, Anderson, Alexandria, Frankton and Ellwood will be represented.

Like Apple Butter Barn, McCurry’s City Shop will be offering some deals.

The first 10 people through the door will receive a gift with any amount of purchase.

People who purchase items Saturday can sign up to win a $50 gift card for the store.

McCurry said he loves this season – it brings people from all over to Alexandria, which can make for memorable reunions.

“A girl I went to school with and her mom, they’re both teachers. They met another girl (at the shop) who is (also) a teacher. She looked at that lady’s mom and said, ‘Are you Mrs. Cooper? “You’re the reason I started teaching,” he said, telling the story.

Small Business Saturday is a major part of the Christmas season for many people. However, some people use it for other holidays, such as Yule.

Yule is a holiday during which a variety of Pagan religions celebrate the winter solstice, a day or set of days in which the Sun makes its shortest journey through the sky.

“It’s technically on the 21st (of December) but it’s celebrated all week long,” said Brittanygh Allen, co-owner of metaphysical supply shop Twisted Twigs House of Earthly Goods.

The exact celebrations differ for each person—that’s why they’ve created a Yule Kit, which includes candles, a simmer pot mix, and a book detailing the history and practices of Yule.

Those who spend $25 or more Saturday will be entered to win one of the Yule kits valued at $80.

Allen enjoys this season, saying it allows her to share her business with her friend, Kinsley Elsten, as it grows organically.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at [email protected] or 765-648-4254.

Source