Madden 24 title update: Latest patch adds X-factor and more

madden 24 Credit: EA

EA released a new title update on November 16 and there are changes to almost every mode of the game. Features new Ultimate Team including 93 composite Michael Vick with special animations.

Digging a little deeper, there is something new to discuss about the entire game. Let’s start with the 4 new X-Factor players and their new superstar abilities.

Jets – Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner

Cowboys – DeMarcus Lawrence

Run Stuffer (X-Factor)

no outsider

instant rebate

edge danger

Saint – Marshon Lattimore

Shutdown (X-Factor)

bench press

Falcons – Jesse Bates III

Shutdown (X-Factor)

choose artist

The defensive side of the ball definitely saw some love with the new X-Factors. However, offensive players received some upgrades with superstar abilities.

New superstar players and additional abilities

rams – puka nakua

short out elite

mid in elite

Texans – CJ Stroud

Cowboy – Tony Pollard

Falcons – Bijan Robinson

Eagles – DeVonta Smith

runoff elite

mid out elite

Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa

sideline deadeye

fearless

49ers – Brock Purdy

Daredevil Scrambler

inside deadeye

Vikings – TJ Hockenson

mid inside elite

short inside elite

Jaguar – Foyesade Oluokun

deal with supreme

flat area KO

Seahawks – Kenneth Walker III

arm bar

matchup nightmare

Eagles – Jalen Carter

unexpected

reach the elite

Jaguar – Josh Allen

edge danger

bandage specialist

49ers – Brandon Aiyuk

mid in elite

Deep in elite

Eagles – D’Andre Swift

Lions – Aidan Hutchinson

The following players have struggled in the first half of the season and lost their X-factor potential.

Downgraded X-Factor Players

dalvin cook

deforest buckner

joe burro

joey bossa

The following players no longer have superstar abilities.

downgraded superstar players

chandler jones

Alvin Kamara

calis campbell

t higgins

Fletcher Cox

Gameplay Update

The Madden development team also made several changes to the gameplay. Here are bullet points from that section of the patch notes.

An issue where the Kick Meter menu would waver after pausing and sometimes cover up the Kick Meter has been fixed.

Fixed an issue with avoidance logic that sometimes caused receivers to block their route when running a slant route.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a user-controlled defender to attempt an attempted catch instead of an actual catch attempt.

Fixed an issue causing the ‘Poor Visibility’ dynamic gameday modifier affecting QBs on the home team.

Fixed an issue where the kick returner would sometimes bend/slide when catching a kickoff.

Fixed several issues that prevented safeties from properly aligning in man coverage to split running backs in the Dime 2-3 formation.

Fixed an issue causing the tight end to align offside when using an audible to go from Gun Empty HB Wide to Gun Empty Chips Quad.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented the ball carrier from dropping correctly after falling from a trip/collision due to a low dive from behind.

Fixed an issue that caused players to freeze after attempting a lunge tackle too early out of bounds.

Tuning to increase interception catch-chance.

is blocking

Fixed an issue that prevented the right tackle next to the block-and-release tight end from targeting the defensive end.

Fixed an issue that prevented a defensive end from being targeted after using a hot route to put a tight-split receiver in a block-and-release assignment in a streak route.

Fixed an issue that caused defensive linemen to sometimes get stuck in certain blocking animations throughout the game.

Fixed an issue that caused an elite edge rusher involved in a double team to shade inside, causing the QB to easily exit the pocket.

Fixed an issue where the center and guard could collide with each other on RPO Pin Alert bubble play.

Fixed an issue where the pull guard would stutter after coming out of its stance while running the gun slot offset RPO counter read.

Fixed an issue allowing Blitzing Nickelback to unblock on Dollar DB Fire 2 vs I-Form slot close.

post play

Added new signature walks, stances, gestures and facial animations for:

Bills QB Josh Allen

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Jets CB Sauce Gardner

A chest-pound celebration for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was set up so that he would have the ball in his right hand.

Fixed an issue that caused Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s legs/body to sometimes move after the whistle.

Fixed an issue where the ball would flip/bend in the QB’s hands when transitioning from the under-center 5-step dropback to the pocket-idle animation.

franchise mode update

I wrote earlier this week about the closed beta to implement the cross-platform franchise mode. However, there are more changes coming to the mode.

Dev Note: The following changes are specific to Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Reworked franchise tag selection logic for AI controlled teams.

Dev Note: AI controlled teams will look at the use of the franchise tag based on several new factors. The AI ​​will take into account a player’s development traits which helps build his overall player value. They will also look at the player’s desired contract and compare it to the franchise tag salary for their specific position, which will be another factor in who they tag.

AI controlled teams will look at the use of the franchise tag based on several new factors. The AI ​​will take into account a player’s development traits which helps build his overall player value. They will also look at the player’s desired contract and compare it to the franchise tag salary for their specific position, which will be another factor in who they tag. Desired contract income will now increase relative to the salary cap increase at the end of each season.

Dev Note: Previously, as you progressed in your franchise, the total salary cap would increase, but the contracts players wanted at their positions did not increase commensurately.

Previously, as you progressed in your franchise, the total salary cap would increase, but the contracts players wanted at their positions did not increase commensurately. Fixed some franchise news text bugs.

These changes are essentially just mild maintenance fixes that are unlikely to have any major impact on the mode.

madden ultimate team

EA Cash Cow aka MUT also saw some updates. These are mostly user-interface issues and not major improvements or additions to the core mode.

Fixed an issue where event specific currencies would randomly disappear from the screen and reappear later.

Fixed an issue in SSKO that would auto-select the second selection.

Fixed an issue that caused progress bars to not fill even when field passes were completed in the Live Events tab.

Fix an issue that caused archetype text on cards to become gray and difficult to read.

Fixed an issue that caused the point balance to visually display 0 after attempting to purchase a Field Pass level without enough points.

Fixed an issue where the Direct Purchase panel on the Play tab was not updating how many packs were purchased.

Fixed an issue that caused the Champions event timer to disappear after starting a Champions game.

Fixed an issue that caused stats to not populate when comparing players on a field pass.

Fixed an issue that caused the Field Pass bar to not update after purchasing a Field Pass level until the user re-enters the MUT.

Updated Headliner XP items to reflect proper rarity.

The set menu tile is removed if no set exists.

Fixed an issue that caused an error in Squads when attempting to view a teammate’s lineup.

Added rank icons to the Champions Leaderboard.

superstar mode

Here are the changes made to Superstar Mode, which focuses mostly on UI concepts with the exception of some jersey and logo adjustments.

Fixed an issue where incorrect statistics were being shown for my CAP during off season flows.

Fixed an issue where the “Lions Roar Back” news picture had a Panthers player in the background.

Fixed an issue where Gate 2+ hitsticks progress was shown as 0/1 in the game.

Fixed an issue where Washington Football Team jerseys were being used for commanders.

Fixed an issue where Patrick Mahomes’ logo appears as the Raiders on the “Opposites Attract” news.

Fixed various script loss and crash issues related to stability.

Fixed an issue where REP appeared instead of XP in the booster description on the Customize screen.

Fixed an issue where the 3D avatar would not display in the booster screen.

Fixed an issue where locks would appear after purchase if the animation was not equipped during the purchase flow.

Fixed an issue in Showdown Mode where the player was taken to the hub screen after returning from an event.

Fixed an issue in Showdown Mode where the player hood was overlapping the EGF screen after leveling up in an SD match.

Fixed an issue causing a broken gameplay camera when attempting to use the rush offense on third down.

nfl authenticity

There were several likeness, logo and equipment updates, including a new look on the face of Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints.

Fixed several gloves having logo-mirroring issues, specifically Jordan and Adidas branded gloves.

Fixed several issues around general head hair/skin areas.

Corrected the color of the Patriots warning label on the helmet.

Fixed the location of Melvin Gordon’s skull cap.

Corrected the Broncos white helmet side logo to be accurate.

Fixed a front number placement issue on the Browns’ 2017 uniforms.

Fixed an issue with Vapor Edge Elite 360 ​​2 cleats appearing black on one side.

Fixed several minor clipping issues on coach and player heads.

Derek Carr’s hair and beard were updated.

You can see all the updates, including audio and presentation changes, here.