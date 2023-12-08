‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer’s net worth

How has a long career in finance affected Jim Cramer’s net worth? The host of “Mad Money” is many things: Harvard Law graduate, hedge fund founder, co-founder of TheStreet, and host of two long-running CNBC stock market television programs. His reputation as a loud and energetic voice on Wall Street is long-standing.

His “Mad Money Manifesto” states that his nightly show aims to help even the financial playing field. He does this by teaching everyday investors how to think like white-collar fund managers – the people who control most of the money coming into the market.

For the younger generation of Reddit-user retail investors who helped launch GameStop’s famous 2021 short squeeze, however, he has been turned into a meme. It’s a standing joke that whenever he endorses a stock, it falls. In fact, an inverse ETF was created in March 2023 in an attempt to monetize Cramer’s reputation of being a “bad medicine” for the stocks he selected, for the sole purpose of betting against his advice.

However, being wrong can do a lot of damage to their reputation – predicting the performance of individual stocks in the short term has always been a losing game, and they have to do this every night answering questions from their callers. Does matter. First and foremost, his show is entertainment, and his stated goal is to teach his viewers how to think about stocks, not to tell them which ones to buy and sell on a daily basis (although his more bullish viewers are encouraged to do so). There is nothing to stop it).

At the end of the day, Cramer is an eccentric and entertaining artist whose enthusiasm for the market is self-evident. But how much money has he made from his dual careers in finance and media? And what is Jim Cramer’s net worth now as the host of two popular CNBC television shows?

What is Jim Cramer’s net worth?

CelebrityNetWorth.com lists Jim Cramer’s net worth as $150 million as of mid-2022. Several outlets, including Investopedia and Yahoo Finance, have cited this figure since that time. However, an October 2023 post on CAclubindia.com put Cramer’s net worth a third higher at $200 million.

His wealth comes from many sources. One is the profits from his former hedge fund gains. His earnings include his two shows on CNBC as well as his investment club, his books on investing, and his fees for speeches and public appearances.

Martha Stewart and Jim Cramer speak during the Martha Stewart American Made Summit in 2016.

John Lamperski/Getty Images

‘Squawk on the Street’ and ‘Mad Money’

Cramer spends three hours per day, five days a week (except market holidays and occasional absences) on television. This has made him one of the most recognized financial analysts in modern media. His morning program “Squawk on the Street” begins at 9:30 a.m. and the first two hours of trading on the New York Stock Exchange begin with the opening bell.

“Mad Money,” Cramer’s 60-minute evening program airs at 6 p.m. Eastern, an hour and a half after the market closing bell. In this program, Cramer rapidly and loudly speculates on how various factors may affect the market and individual stocks in the coming days and weeks.

He is famous for using a DJ-style soundboard to punctuate his narration with sound effects. On “Mad Money”, you’ll hear the sounds of machine guns, cash registers ringing, heads being decapitated, and many other cartoonish onomatopoeias. He also takes calls from excited viewers and provides on-the-spot insights on their favorite stocks, funds and market segments.

This quick analysis portion of his show may be a major part of why many of his predictions flop – he does not have time to thoroughly analyze each stock presented to him. This means that many of their ideas are more like a casual, educated guess than the well-researched recommendations you would get from a personal portfolio manager.

Between his two shows, Cramer spends an astonishing 21 hours per week on television. It does not include reruns or guest appearances on other shows.

How much does Jim Cramer make at CNBC?

Most sources estimate Cramer’s CNBC salary at $5 million per year. It seems that this figure is again based on CelebrityNetWorth.com. Interestingly, CAclubindia.com has again listed a higher figure – $12 million per year – in its post for October 2023.

Outside of CNBC, Cramer also makes money from sales of his books on finance. “Get rich carefully,” “get back to break even,” and “stay crazy all your life” have all contributed to Jim Cramer’s net worth.

Cramer also earns income from paid speaking appearances, which reportedly don’t come cheap. According to a 2022 article on Yahoo Finance, he earns $30,000 to $50,000 per speech. His profile on Speaking.com lists his fees as even higher – $75,000 or more.

“Bears make money, bulls make money, pigs get slaughtered.”

-Jim Cramer

How did Jim Cramer get started in the stock market? How did his hedge fund perform?

According to a 2005 interview with Dan Rather on CBS’s “60 Minutes”, Cramer has been somewhat obsessed with stocks since he was in the fourth grade. As he grew older, he learned more and continued this during his tenure at Harvard College and Harvard Law.

He shed light on the origins of his always pragmatic approach to stocks, describing attending baseball games as a child and observing the behavior of other attendees rather than the game and its players. They noticed how many more people were drinking Budweiser than eating ballpark Franks. This made them think about what effect this type of consumer behavior could have on companies’ share prices.

After graduating from law school, Cramer got an investment banking job in sales and trading with Goldman Sachs, but he only stayed for three years. He left to start his own hedge fund, Cramer & Co., and began investing on his own terms. He was able to access millions of dollars entrusted to him by his early investors, including Harvard classmate Marty Peretz—with whom he founded TheStreet in 1996.

According to Cramer’s report, his hedge fund performed very well, returning an average of 24% annually in the 15 years before he retired in 2001. He also claims to have sold all his stocks just before the infamous Black Monday crash. 1987.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer interviews Nelson Peltz and David Taylor at a conference.

CNBC/Getty Images

What are some of Jim Cramer’s worst predictions?

Although Cramer may have a reputation for making bad calls, he has certainly had some heavy hitters over the years. In 2000, he was a big advocate for buying technology stocks despite the sector’s sky-high P/E ratios, shortly before the dot-com bubble burst after the turn of the millennium.

He advocated for them shortly before the collapse of over-leveraged banks like Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, before the next major market decline. Along with the mortgage-backed securities market in the aughts, these banks led to the financial crisis of 2007–08 and the subsequent Great Recession.

As early as 2023, before the year’s infamous banking crisis, Cramer recommended buying Silicon Valley Bank. Shortly thereafter, the bank faced a liquidity crisis and as a result the bank closed. Subsequently, he tweeted that First Republic was a “very good bank” and that it later collapsed before being seized and sold by the FDIC.

In some strange way, it seems as if whenever a market or sector is about to collapse, Cramer is there – just a few weeks or months in advance – demonstrating his strength. His hedge fund may have made waves in the ’80s and ’90s, but since the 2000s hit, many of his broad-based predictions have been as wrong as can be.

Does Jim Cramer Own Stocks? The people who?

Cramer no longer owns individual stocks, reportedly due to a potential conflict of interest, which has caused him controversy in the past. While writing for “SmartMoney”, he came under criticism after readers made huge profits from stocks he recommended. This was apparently due to the wave of purchases that resulted from their recommendations. However, he disclosed his position in the stocks when recommending them.

In any case, Cramer is now required by CNBC to avoid individual stocks as he discusses many of them on his show. Instead, he keeps 50% of his portfolio in cash, 40% in broad-market index funds and the remaining 10% in gold and cryptocurrencies.

What is Jim Cramer’s charitable trust portfolio? Which stocks are included in it?

Cramer’s charitable trust portfolio is one that he manages but whose profits are entirely donated to charity. Created in 2005 (the same year both of his shows launched), this portfolio allows him to invest his money based on his opinion of the market without the risk of conflicts of interest.

As of mid-November 2023, the top five holdings in this portfolio were all members of the so-called “Magnificent 7:” Alphabet (GOOG) – Get the free report, Amazon (AMZN) – Get the free report, Apple (APPL) – Get free reports, Meta (meta) – Get the free report, and Tesla (TSLA) – Get a free report.

Little Known Facts About Jim Cramer

Cramer got his start in media while serving as editor-in-chief of his alma mater’s student newspaper, “The Harvard Crimson”.

In 1999, Cramer told “Vanity Fair” that he was the first reporter to arrive at the scene of Ted Bundy’s infamous Chi Omega sorority murders; He lived nearby and was working for the “Tallahassee Democrat” at the time.

In the same interview with “Vanity Fair”, Cramer said that early in his journalism career, when he was working for the “Los Angeles Herald Examiner”, his apartment was robbed by a stalker, And he was out of his car for several months. after the event.

The punk band Chiodos has a song titled “Bulls make money, Bears make money, Pigs get slaughtered”, an investing saying that Cramer often cites as his number one rule.

