Macy's shares surge after buyout bid, but unlocking its real estate value will take work

The best deal at Macy’s (M) this year may be the store itself.

Macy’s shares fell 19% on Monday after the 165-year-old retail giant received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from real estate investor Archhouse Management and asset manager Brigade Capital Management, a source familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance late Sunday. increased more.

What is the intention behind the offer? While the storied company is struggling to maintain sales, its strong real estate portfolio is likely the target – yet it won’t be easy to get full value for it.

Estimates of Macy’s real estate portfolio vary. Evercore ISI values ​​it at $5 billion to $7 billion, with its prime New York City Herald Square location estimated at $900 million to $1.5 billion. TD Cowen values ​​the portfolio at $7.5 billion to $11.6 billion, while JPMorgan values ​​it at $8.5 billion — valuing Herald Square at least $3, according to a note to clients with research led by Matthew Boss. Is billion.

“The cake is real estate,” Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData, told Yahoo Finance by phone. “That’s the crux of this deal.”

According to Saunders, Macy’s actual retail business is probably just the “icing on the cake”. Jonathan Miller, CEO of Miller Samuel Inc., told Yahoo Finance over the phone that Macy’s profits — unlike most other big-box retailers — make the deal “more attractive” to real estate investors.

But the differing portfolio numbers and the fact that the bids are lower than Macy’s asset values ​​highlight the difficulty facing retail real estate. There is no shortage of buyers waiting to purchase big-box space; Instead, these million-plus-square-foot buildings need to be converted to other uses, in an environment where rezoning is difficult, interest rates are high, and office space is no longer in demand.

“Real estate value will be driven by time horizons, use and restrictions, developer appetite and how it can integrate with Macy’s as a retailer,” TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen wrote in a note to clients. “Unlocking may or may not be realistic.”

A Macy’s store is seen at Herald Square in New York City on December 11, 2023. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

Evercore ISI’s Michael Binetti noted in a client note that in 2015, an activist investor valued Macy’s real estate at $21 billion, including $3.3 billion for seven downtown properties. Subsequently, Macy’s sold four of those properties (the San Francisco, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and half of the Chicago stores) for a total of $351 million.

According to Binetti, department store values ​​have historically been overestimated. Binetti said it could cost $200-$500 per square foot to reconfigure the Herald Square space to make it usable, further reducing the value available to Macy’s.

While these factors may depress Macy’s maximum bid figure, the retailer’s prime location is a point in its favor. Residential conversions, especially at a time of housing shortage, can open up new possibilities, Miller said.

“They have to have some idea of ​​the challenges and the deadlines, and that’s factored into the price they’re willing to pay,” Miller said of bidders.

Transformations are expensive and won’t happen overnight. Miller estimates this process will take three to five years, although the timeframe coincides with other economic trends as financing costs decline and the economy strengthens in the future.

And this could be the beginning of a battle for department stores, allowing more people to get involved in shopping.

“They’ve come up with a premium that’s not exceptionally high and I wouldn’t be surprised if the bid goes up before it’s out,” Richard Kestenbaum, co-founder and partner at Triangle Capital LLC, told Yahoo Finance Live. “If there is another bidder I would expect another financial bidder.”

The offering comes after Macy’s modestly beat estimates in its latest quarterly earnings results, but before Monday’s rise its stock was down 45% from five years ago.

Another beginning of the end for big box stores

It’s no secret that department stores have suffered the brunt of changes in the way consumers shop.

JCPenney, Lord & Taylor, Stage Stores, Bon-Ton, Belk and Sears have closed nearly 1,500 department store locations since 2018, according to JPMorgan.

While Macy’s should have picked up customers after their termination, it has suffered a loss of “90”. [basis points] Market share in the US softlines retail industry vs. market share in 2019, according to Evercore ISI.

The continued growth of e-commerce, more cautious consumers, the expansion of discount retailers like TJ Maxx, and brands’ preferences to operate their own stores have further worsened the trend line for Macy’s.

“Even in an environment where [other big box retailers] are failing, Macy’s isn’t really making up much ground,” Saunders said, pointing out that some of its premium lines like Michael Kors and Coach often sell out of its own stores at the same miles as Macy’s.

JPMorgan believes Macy’s is undervalued by the buyout offer, with a December 2024 price target of $19, based on 3.5x its 2025 EBITDA.

TD Cowen broke down the current offer to “1x EV/Sales for Bloomercury, 0.25x for Bloomingdale’s, and nothing for Macy’s, assuming a $7.5 billion real estate valuation”, effectively reducing the value to the core business. is erased.

Consumers “don’t want to shop where their parents shopped,” Kestenbaum said. Shoppers today want a connection to the brands they wear, and care about elements like environmental sustainability and fair labor practices.

But communicating brand values ​​is difficult for big box stores, which are supposed to be a mix of all the brands. “The decline in department stores fits with what consumers want now,” Kestenbaum said.

While the future of Macy’s is up in the air, one thing is almost certain: It will no longer look the same as it used to.

“Going private could allow Macy’s greater freedom, faster turnaround and disassembly as we know it today – and a new owner would need to balance short- and long-term goals and objectives including whether Macy’s could be taken to the public markets. Coming back may involve a different form,” TD Cowen said in his note.

Luxury chain Bloomingdale’s and cosmetics store BlueMercury have performed better financially than Macy’s. Although they are too small to save the parent company, they can still be sold individually.

Saunders said investors could get a “reasonable premium” for Bluemercury. Meanwhile, Bloomingdale’s may merge with other high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

Or Macy’s could end up in its former form, as investors would sell off its real estate and any other profitable assets, like Sears, University of Michigan professor Eric Gordon told Yahoo Finance over email.

“The track record of retail estate players and fund managers who take over retailers is bleak… Buying Macy’s for its real estate might work out a little better than Eddie Lampert’s real estate play at Sears .He ended up in bankruptcy.”

