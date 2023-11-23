Macy’s new Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons: Adam Sandler, Luffy, and an NFT

The balloon magic of Macy’s annual parade is quietly underrated

Thanksgiving in the United States comes with many traditional television events, but perhaps none is as spontaneous and low-key entertaining as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year marks the department store’s 97th parade through the streets of New York City, and the event once again promises floats, musical numbers and big cartoon balloons, though with a touch of 2023. Here’s what to expect – and some things you might never think about while watching.

How to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade stream

The official telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and be simulcast on Peacock. TodaySavannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will be back to dish about the peeps as always. A Spanish-language simulcast will air on Telemundo, hosted by Carlos Adayán and Andrea Meza.

What time does the Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

This year’s parade starts a little earlier than usual: The simulcast runs from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET, but will also start at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, so there’s no need to wake up at the crack of dawn. No need. NBC will also air a repeat of the parade at 2 p.m. ET.

The New Parade Balloons and How They Got Here

Photo: Macy’s, Inc./Getty Images

Many giant and novelty favorites are returning in this year’s balloon lineup, including SpongeBob, Grogu, Bluey and Smokey the Bear. The business of all this means that several unfamiliar faces will also be joining the lineup, including Leo, Adam Sandler’s 74-year-old lizard from the upcoming Netflix animated film; Uncle Dan, the main character of Illumination’s new film Mallard migration, and Blue Cat and Chugs, mascots of Web3 company Cool Cats Group and winners of a Macy’s contest to decide which NFT brand should earn an iconic character in the parade. 2023, baby! The anime continues its take on the mainstream, with legacy heroes Goku and Pikachu joining in for the first time. a pieceMonkey D. Luffy.

Time has modernized not only the balloon characters, but also the process. Kathleen Wright, Macy’s director of production operations, told Polygon that the journey of crafting a balloon, rendering it into an inflatable form, then parading it through Central Park is based on the quality of the SEAL Team 6 operation. Computers allow designers to test balloon concepts in various weather conditions to determine the appropriate center of gravity and lift, all while keeping dimensional requirements that will allow it to float through New York. Let’s give.

In the week leading up to the parade, Wright and his team go through the route with various city departments to size up potential obstacles for the floating stars, including raised lamp posts that must be manually placed by city workers. is rotated in the opposite direction. The eve of the parade. On that day, the balloons – once made of rubber, but now made as modular polyurethane pieces, sealed together by heat and painted – were filled with helium and regular air, depending on the lift required. Are inflated by a combination of. Ninety handlers are assigned to each balloon, with 40-50 people guarding the handling lines at any one time (and you thought pop stars were that needy). By the time you watch the parade at home, the balloon’s “flight envelope” has been completely broken down and considered. There is no margin for error, and based on Wright’s description, he leaves no stone unturned.

the rest of the parade lineup

With a fleet of balloons and floats (including the tragically inedible Wonka), the Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again showcase a plethora of talent shivering in their shorts as they perform across the street. The show begins with Jon Batiste’s performance and the expected performance of Bell Biv DeVoe; Brandy; Chicago; en Vogue; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors; Jesse James Decker; Ashley Park and Monsters of Sesame Street; pentatonics; Paul Russell; Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith; and Manuel Turizo. Oh, and Enhypen will be there – so if you hear excessive amounts of screaming from the crowd, it’s because the parade has gone full K-pop, bless.

Read more

Source: www.polygon.com