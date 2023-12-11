Macy’s investors plan $5.8 billion buyout amid department store decline

Macy’s flagship Herald Square site in New York valued at $3 billion – Bing Guan/Bloomberg

Two of Macy’s investors plan to buy the department store chain for $5.8 billion as it grapples with competition from online rivals.

Archhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management have reportedly submitted an offer to buy the Macy’s shares they don’t already own.

Their offer of $21 per share represents a 32 percent premium to the Dec. 1 offer, valuing the company at about $5.8 billion.

However, that’s well below the high of about $70 a share at which Macy’s traded in 2015, before the emergence of online giants like Amazon led to declining sales.

Both investors already own a significant stake in Macy’s and have discussed the buyout proposal with management.

Following the talks, a board meeting was called to consider the proposal, although it is not yet clear whether directors support the deal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the acquisition bid, Archhouse and Brigade believe Macy’s is undervalued in public markets and indicated a willingness to increase their offer subject to due diligence. Is.

Investors are believed to be attracted by Macy’s large real estate portfolio.

The group owns approximately 500 department stores under the Macy’s brand name, as well as more than 30 Bloomingdale’s sites.

In 2015, Macy’s purchased cosmetics and skin care chain Bluemercury, adding approximately 160 stores to its portfolio.

JPMorgan analysts estimate the company’s real estate portfolio alone is worth about $8.5 billion, or $31 per share, with its flagship Herald Square site in New York valued at $3 billion.

Macy’s made a profit of about $1.2 billion on revenue of $24.4 billion in its last fiscal year. This was down slightly from 2021, while sales have almost halved since 2014.

Despite this decline, Macy’s still holds great cultural significance globally, despite a broader decline for department stores.

Founded in 1858, the group has grown steadily through acquisitions and now has more than 90,000 employees.

It is best known in New York for its Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has taken place every year since 1924, as well as its sponsorship of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has taken place every year since 1924. Image: 2023 Parade – Sarah Yenesel/Shutterstock

Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are also known for their extravagant Christmas window displays.

Macy’s was previously approached about a possible acquisition by Hudson’s Bay, the Canadian group behind Saks Fifth Avenue in 2017. However, no deal was ever reached.

The company has also been targeted by activist investors, including Starboard Value, which has prompted the company to sell off its real estate assets.

Macy’s has adopted a three-year turnaround plan under Chief Executive Jeff Jennett, who is scheduled to retire next year.

Under the strategy, named Polaris, the company closed underperforming stores and invested more heavily in the most profitable sites.

Mr Gennett will be succeeded in 2024 by Tony Spring, who currently leads Bloomingdale’s.

Macy’s recent troubles are emblematic of the difficulties faced by department store chains around the world as online shopping continues to grow rapidly. The crisis further increased due to the closure of shops during the pandemic.

John Lewis is also turning to its valuable assets to restart growth by selling Waitrose stores and making a big push into the housing sector.

Meanwhile, Selfridges has recently been dealt a blow by the collapse of one of its major shareholders, Cigna.

Archhouse and Brigade declined to comment. Macy’s has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com