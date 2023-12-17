Macy's Herald Square flagship, Bloomingdale's on 59th St unlikely to be redeveloped

steve cuzzo

Published on Dec 17, 2023, 1:22pm ET

A reported bid of $21 per share by Brigade Capital Management and Archhouse Management for shares of Macy’s Inc. that they do not already own is almost certainly aimed at the department store giant’s real estate assets, according to analysts. Said since the proposal came to light last week.

The hedge fund will pay $5.8 billion to acquire Macy’s — much less than the estimated value of its real estate assets of $7 billion to $8 billion.

Macy’s owns about half of its 500 U.S. stores.

The company also controls retailer Bloomingdale’s and cosmetics chain BlueMercury, which has about 300 locations.

But despite speculation that potential new owners might try to demolish or build over the company’s flagship locations — Macy’s Herald Square flagship and Bloomingdale’s on Lexington Avenue at East 59th Street — neither property is slated for redevelopment. Not the goal.

Long before the takeover bid, Macy’s had announced plans in February 2020 to build a 900-foot-tall office skyscraper on top of an 11-story flagship.

Macy’s announced plans in February 2020 to build a 900-foot-tall office skyscraper on top of an 11-story flagship. andykazie

The pandemic put the idea on hold. Then, in May 2021, CEO Jeff Gennett doubled down on his vision, saying that Macy’s would spend $235 million to upgrade Herald Square’s transit and pedestrian features — a path toward obtaining the zoning changes needed for a new tower. One step in.

But the initiative went nowhere. City Planning Department spokesman Joe Maravilli told Realty Check that Macy’s has not filed an application for them. Macy’s spokeswoman Stephanie Jimenez said the store is “declining to comment at this time.”

A major commercial dealmaker sarcastically told Realty Check, “Are you kidding? Office on Herald Square? In the worst market in fifty years? At the same time when four or five other supertall schemes are also going nowhere?

Public records show Bloomingdale’s is a long-term lease tenant at 1000 Third Avenue. Rosella De Berti

“Yes, everything could change in a few years,” the insider admitted. “But acquisitions are generally not based on the long term. Hedge funds want quick returns.

Bloomingdale’s site at 1000 Third Avenue between East 59th and East 60th would be more suitable for a luxury condo tower than offices — that is, if Macy’s actually owned it.

In fact, public records show, the luxury department store is a long-term lease tenant.

The grounds are owned by the Bloomingdale Family Trust, which leases it to the retailer until 2058.

In other words, the fashionable emporium isn’t going anywhere.

Bloomy customers don’t have to worry about losing their favorite spot for men’s and women’s clothing in their lifetime.

