Macy’s has come under fire from a pro-Trump group accusing the company of civil rights violations

Macy’s by Vladan Raznatovich

Few things are as closely associated with Thanksgiving as the New York City Holiday Parade sponsored by Macy’s.

But as America celebrates a holiday dedicated to finding common ground under the auspices of friendship, a legal group founded by allies of former President Donald Trump has accused Macy’s of promoting divisive, anti-white discrimination.

In a press release issued earlier this week, America First Legal, co-founded and led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, announced that it has filed a complaint against Macy’s with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, stating That the company has violated civil rights. Act of 1964.

In a statement, John Zadrozny, America First Legal’s deputy director of oversight and investigations, said, “Sadly, Macy’s joins the long list of iconic American companies that now prioritize racism over rights. Macy’s own public-facing materials acknowledge that they engage in personnel practices that violate federal law.

“Because of this,” he continued, “Macy’s will now have to explain to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission why they have chosen to be a civil rights violator. Our hope is that Macy’s will take this opportunity to end their unlawful and abhorrent conduct as soon as possible.” Will improve.

ALF cited Macy’s 2019 press release announcing its new “bold approach to advancing diversity and inclusion and ensuring the company reflects the diversity of customers and communities.”

Macy’s has developed a five-point plan that includes “specific directions” to achieve “greater diversity across all aspects of the company’s business model,” ALF said in the release.

According to the plan, Macy’s executives work toward “greater ethnic diversity at the senior director level and above by 2025”, setting a goal of 30% minorities within that group, as well as strengthening leadership skills. To do this, we started a year-long program called MOSAIC. “To a select group of top-talent managers and directors of Black/African-American, Hispanic-Latin, Native American and Asian descent.”

Another part of Macy’s plan calls for it to include “subjects of gender/gender identity, age, size and those with different disabilities” in half of its ads by 2020.

Macy’s leadership wanted its ads to “reflect and reach the full spectrum of its customers’ identities”, and this would also apply to “stylists, photographers, directors, producers, agencies, content providers and event partners” who He hires.

According to the plan, the company wanted to “foster growth with underrepresented suppliers” by spending at least 5% of its inventory spend on sellers who are “ethnically diverse, female-, veteran- and LGBTQ-owned.” “The ones”.

“Such quotas are clearly illegal under the law,” the ALF argued in the release.

ALF further stated, “Over the past year, Macy’s has only strengthened its commitments to hiring and hiring policies that potentially violate federal law.”

For example, its 2022 “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report” emphasizes that Macy’s is committed to a “systemic approach to achieving full representation” among its workforce.

The report highlights statistics showing the proportion of its corporate board by gender and “non-white” members, and for those at the director level and above as part of Macy’s Co.’s annual salary-bonus calculations. Promotes “racial representation goals”.

ALF noted that Macy’s leadership works hard to “embeded” diversity, inclusion and equity principles into all aspects of Macy’s thinking.[s]Work[s]and operate[s],

ALF argued, “The combination of its categorical comments about retention, recruiting, and hiring based on immutable characteristics and its fixation on internal employment statistics that focus on employees’ immutable characteristics represents a violation of Title VII.”

“These practices are reprehensible, abusive, and illegal, and Macy’s should be prepared to explain to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission why it has chosen this destructive path.”

