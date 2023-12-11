Long-suffering shareholders of Macy’s (M) just got an early Christmas gift.

Macy’s has received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from real estate investor Archhouse Management and asset manager Brigade Capital Management, a source familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance late Sunday. The company’s board is considering this offer.

The WSJ first reported on the proposal on Sunday.

Macy’s declined to comment to Yahoo Finance.

While the offer price represents a 22% premium to Macy’s closing market capitalization on Dec. 8, Macy’s board has a lot to consider.

For starters, Macy’s all-time high stock price was $70.99 on June 15, 2015, according to Yahoo Finance data. The reported offer values ​​Macy’s at about $21 a share.

As of Friday’s close, Macy’s shares changed hands at $17.39.

Meanwhile, investment bank Cowen estimates the value of Macy’s real estate holdings alone at between $6 billion and $8 billion by 2022.

Macy’s has a prized real estate portfolio, headlined by its iconic Herald Square location in New York City. Various money managers’ valuations on the trophy real estate asset have ranged between $3 billion to $4 billion over the past decade alone.

The company should also consider how disruptive the buyout process could be in 2024.

Macy’s is in the midst of the holiday shopping season, with results scheduled to be published in mid-to-late February. In February 2024, longtime Macy’s executive Tony Spring will take over as CEO from the retiring Jeff Jennett.

