Macy’s and Target get boost from beauty sales as consumers spend money on feel-good items

When the outside economy is looking dire, consumers are ready to feel happy.

In recent quarterly reports from Macy’s (M) and Target (TGT), beauty sales were a bright spot for the retail giants as consumers remain under pressure from headwinds like higher interest rates, delinquent student loan payments, credit card debt and declining savings. Are.

Macy’s net sales declined 7.9% in the third quarter, while same-store sales declined 6.7%. However, incoming CEO Tony Spring said on a call with investors that overall results came in better than expected, “with strength in beauty, particularly fragrances and prestige cosmetics.”

She said the team aims to evolve the 160-year-old retail giant into “an accessible luxury beauty destination.”

Its cosmetics business, Bluemercury, which it acquired around 2015, continues to perform well. In Q3, it saw its 11th consecutive quarter of growth with net sales flat, but same-store sales up 2.5%.

“Consumers responded well to skin care and color cosmetics, which are our biggest categories,” Spring said.

At Target, the company saw a 4.9% year-over-year decline in same-store sales, while total sales increased 2.7%.

“The decline in comparable sales in the third quarter reflects continued softness in discretionary categories, partially offset by growth in beauty,” Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer, said on a call with investors.

Target’s beauty business saw high-single-digit sales growth, partly driven by its Ulta Beauty offerings, which it launched in 2021.

Shoppers flock to affordable, feel-good items

If consumers are so tight on their wallets, why do they need new bronzers, moisturizers and lip glosses?

,[Beauty is] Almost like a consumer staple,” CFRA analyst Zachary Waring told Yahoo Finance over the phone. “It’s not something people will stop spending on. They use it every day.”

Even when people are struggling financially and things seem “a little bleak and depressing,” they still want to feel good and look good, consumer psychologist Dr. Katherine Johnson-Boyd told Yahoo Finance over the phone.

They’re moving toward retailers that offer smaller, cheaper beauty brands in lieu of more expensive items like coats, Janson-Boyd said.

She calls this the “two for one” effect that consumers use to justify their purchases. Two thoughts include “It’s going to make me look good, which makes me feel better” and “It’s going to cost less than if I were to buy larger items.”

In a similar anecdote, McKinsey partner Tamara Charm said, “Consumers are picking and choosing… saying I won’t really need that new sweater… but I’m still treating myself.” Want to do… I’m going to reach for that lipstick, I’m going to reach for that mascara at the store because it makes me feel fabulous.

According to Jansen-Boyd, retailers that offer frequent discounts like Macy’s or value products like Target benefit from this.

Consumers are easily influenced by their environment. If everyone around them is enjoying small splurges like face masks, it’s easy to justify spending money on another perfume.

It’s also a sign of the times, as people return to in-person work and social interaction. However, the pandemic provided an initial boost to the cosmetics industry; Target’s beauty sales increased 19% in 2020.

Many remote workers turned to beauty products for Zoom meetings during the shutdown, Charm said.

Since then, growth in the category has remained strong. According to Charm, it’s slowed down a bit for now, but won’t go away any time soon as self-care and wellness trends are “going strong.”

Guests attend the Mac Nicopanda Macy’s Herald Square Launch Premiere at Macy’s Herald Square. (Astrid Stovierz/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics) (Astrid Stovierz via Getty Images)

Buyers of beauty products also come door-to-door, which increases sales of other items.

For example, Kohl’s partnered with Sephora in 2021 in an effort to attract new customers.

On a call with investors in August, CEO Tom Kingsbury said that Sephora at Kohl’s is “exceeding expectations” — with a 90% increase in total beauty sales compared to last year — and is “bringing in new customers who “Are shopping more often.”

Kingsbury said Sephora customers are generally a younger and more diverse crowd. The beauty store is set to open at 900 Kohl’s locations by the end of 2023. Kohl’s is set to report its third quarter earnings results on Tuesday, November 21.

Consumers will ‘do anything’ to feel like a celebrity

Fenty Beauty featured at Ulta Beauty at Target is “quickly” becoming a best-selling brand. (Target)

People may say they are over celebrity endorsements and want more authenticity, but buyers are often attracted to big star names.

Janson-Boyd said, “When we look up to someone, we want to be like them… We’ll do anything to be like them.” “If Rihanna is selling makeup… [consumers will] Think, ‘Oh, I can be like him and that will make me feel better.’”

In Target’s third quarter, Hennington said Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty quickly became one of Target’s best-selling beauty brands after its launch on October 1.

Spring said on the call that Macy’s hopes to see similar success with its new offerings, including a partnership with JLo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez’s skin-care line.

According to Janson-Boyd, when it comes to celebrity products, consumers will keep coming back for more.

She said, “You’ll never be Rihanna… there is a Rihanna… just like that.” “This is often what drives the cosmetic industry… We keep repurchasing because we don’t feel satisfied with what we bought, because we’re in a comparison that’s impossible to reach “

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

