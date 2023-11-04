Macs can now detect water in USB-C ports and detect warranty fraud

USB-C ports on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (left, MagSafe, and right, a headphone jack)

To reduce warranty claims, Apple added a background feature with macOS Sonoma that runs liquid detection analysis on every USB-C port on the Mac.

In 2010, Apple was sued over how it uses humidity indicators on the iPhone to determine whether a user’s insistence that they have not dropped the device in water is true. The lawsuit claimed that the indicators were not accurate, and Apple lost the case, ultimately paying $53 million.

Possibly as a result of that, in 2012 Apple filed a patent application for a system to improve its water sensors. That filing specifically mentioned that this was being done because customers were often receiving replacements for products that were damaged in ways not covered under warranty.

This was because Apple Store employees may be unqualified, or do not have the facilities to check whether a device has water damage.

Fast forward to 2016, and Apple has the same idea with iPhones, but also makes it a user convenience. Starting with iOS 10, the iPhone can not only determine that liquid has been detected in the Lightning port, but it will also warn the user.

Now as seen 9to5mac, macOS Sonoma has added some similar background liquid detection analysis that checks for liquid in USB-C ports. So far, Apple doesn’t use this as a way to warn users to unplug their possibly soaked devices, and in fact the company doesn’t say at all what it’s for.

However, if that is its purpose, then macOS Sonoma’s new “Liquid Detection and Corrosion Mitigation Daemon” element is just one of the methods Apple can use to detect water damage. Chief among these is the use of the Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI), which changes color when it comes in contact with liquid and is used in Macs and iPhones.

